Dec 18 iEnergizer Ltd :

* H1 revenues of $76.1 mln (H1 2013: $73.9 mln)

* H1 adjusted EBITDA(1) $14.9 mln (H1 2013: $20.2 mln)

* Trading in first half of fiscal 2015 has been one of consolidation with current trends expected to result in lower full year revenues compared to last year - Chairman

* Remains confident in its ability to return to high growth trajectory of past by fiscal year 2016 - Chairman