(Adds details, context surrounding offering)
By Christine Murray and Alexandra Alper
MEXICO CITY, Sept 12 Mexico's Infraestructura
Energetica Nova (IEnova) aims to raise more than $1 billion in a
secondary share offering in October, three people with knowledge
of the matter said, in what would be one of the biggest Mexican
equity placements in recent years.
A unit of U.S. firm Sempra Energy, IEnova has hired
Credit Suisse and JP Morgan to underwrite the offer that will
help it fund major investments, according to two of the people,
who declined to be named as the offering is not yet public.
A spokeswoman for IEnova declined to comment.
Credit Suisse and JP Morgan also declined to comment.
IEnova is in the vanguard of Mexican companies that have
pushed into the oil and gas industry since state oil firm Pemex
lost its monopoly under a 2013 energy reform.
Since then, falling crude prices and budgetary constraints
have forced Pemex to sell off assets. Last year, IEnova agreed
to buy out the 50 percent stake owned by Pemex in pipeline
company Gasoductos de Chihuahua for more than $1 billion.
That deal has now been restructured to satisfy regulators
and should be completed in the third quarter, IEnova, which went
public in 2013, said in a recent filing.
The company has won other big contracts such as a joint
effort with TransCanada Corp to build and operate a
natural gas pipeline from South Texas to Tuxpan in Mexico.
Chief Executive Carlos Ruiz said in July that IEnova planned
to fund expansion through a mix of equity and long-term debt,
but he gave no timing for the placement.
IEnova got shareholder approval in September last year to
issue equity of up to 330 million additional shares. At the
current share price of around 73 pesos, that would generate as
much as 24.1 billion pesos ($1.27 billion).
However, secondary offerings are typically priced at a
discount to the current trading price.
The planned offering would be the largest in Mexico since
2014, when real estate investment trust Fibra Uno issued 32.82
billion pesos ($1.74 billion) worth of investor certificates,
according to data from the Mexican stock exchange.
Mexico's energy sector, particularly in infrastructure, has
drawn some of the world's biggest investors, such as U.S. asset
manager BlackRock, Canada's Caisse de depot et placement
du Quebec and Goldman Sachs' private equity arm.
IEnova stock is one of the few ways investors can bet
directly on the industry via Mexico's bourse.
IEnova has also been active in renewable energy, which the
United States, Canada and Mexico in June agreed should account
for 50 percent of power in the region by 2025.
This month it agreed to buy 100 percent of the Ventika wind
farm in northeastern Mexico from investors led by private equity
firm Blackstone for $852 million.
($1 = 18.9050 Mexican pesos)
(Additional reporting by Roberto Aguilar; Editing by Dave
Graham and Grant McCool)