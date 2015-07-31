(Adds details on sale, comment from Pemex, paragraphs 3-7)
MEXICO CITY, July 31 Mexican energy
infrastructure firm IEnova, a unit of U.S.-based Sempra Energy
, said on Friday it will buy out the 50 percent stake in
the pipeline company Gasoductos de Chihuahua owned by Mexican
state-run oil company Pemex.
In a statement, IEnova said that the cost of purchase is
$1.325 billion and upon completion of the deal, IEnova
will be the sole owner of the company.
A finalized deal is expected in 120 days, pending approval
by IEnova's shareholders as well as Mexican regulators.
Pemex said in a separate statement that the sale will allow
it to "invest in strategic projects that are more profitable,
reducing the need to take on debt."
Gasoductos de Chihuahua's assets include three natural gas
pipelines, including part of the cross border Los Ramones
pipeline in northern Mexico that is the country's most important
new link to booming gas supplies in the United States.
Other assets include an ethane pipeline, a liquefied
petroleum gas (LPG) pipeline as well as a LPG storage terminal.
Pemex and IEnova will keep a separate joint venture, Ductos
y Energeticos del Norte, that is building another phase of the
Los Ramones pipeline, both companies said.
(Reporting by David Alire Garcia; Editing by David Gregorio)