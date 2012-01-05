SINGAPORE Jan 5 Shares of Singapore's IEV Holdings rose as much as 3.2 percent on Thursday after the company announced the renewal of a gas sale and purchase agreement with Indonesian packaged food producer PT Indofood CBP Sukses Makmur Tbk.

At 0105 GMT, shares of the Singapore engineering and clean energy firm were up 2.2 percent at S$0.475, outperforming the broader Straits Times Index which was 0.1 percent higher.

Under the new agreement, PT Indofood will buy around 450,000 million metric British thermal units (mmbtu) of compressed natural gas (CNG) from IEV over a 24-month period from December 2011.

Previously, IEV had agreed to sell a maximum of 380,600 mmbtu, but actually sold 431,276 mmbtu of CNG to PT Indofood over a period of 20 months that ended in November 2011. (Reporting by Eveline Danubrata; Editing by Matt Driskill)