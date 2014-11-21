NEW YORK Nov 21 The trading executive at the center of Michael Lewis' book "Flash Boys" said U.S. regulators have made progress in protecting investors against abusive trading practices.

Brad Katsuyama, chief executive of IEX Group, has spent years figuring out how high-speed traders collect a few cents on every trade in the U.S. stock market, and is building a business to protect longer-term investors from these traders, an effort chronicled in "Flash Boys: A Wall Street Revolt" published in March.

Regulators are helping to better inform investors about how the market works, Katsuyama said in an interview this week.

The U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission is pressing exchanges and other stock trading markets to more clearly disclose how exactly they link up buyers with sellers, which helps investors better understand what happens when they place an order.

The SEC has also been investigating whether some exchanges have selectively given information to high-speed traders about how to place orders to buy or sell stocks that are more likely to actually turn into trades.

The concern is that this information helped high-speed traders insert themselves into more trades to increase profits, while investors with inferior knowledge of the order types found their orders unfilled, or filled at a worse price.

Regulators' steps clarify the rules of the marketplace, but it is up to market participants to set up exchanges where longer-term investors come first, Katsuyama said.

Katsuyama said IEX is trying to do just that.

"Complaining is one thing, but the only way to tackle that head on is to become an exchange and show that there is a different and better way," Katsuyama said at IEX's new office on the 44th floor of 4 World Trade Center in Manhattan.

IEX hopes to give long-term investors a better shake through steps like implementing "speed bumps" to reduce the advantage that high-speed traders have in executing trades faster.

IEX is matching up buyers and sellers of stock as an alternative trading system, which is more lightly regulated than an exchange, but hopes to turn IEX into an exchange by the third quarter of next year.

Customers executed their first stock order on IEX about a year ago, but the company is now the fifth-largest U.S. alternative trading system, according to the most recent data from the Financial Industry Regulatory Authority.

In the comparison of 39 alternative trading systems, IEX was ahead of more established off-exchange trading platforms run by Morgan Stanley, Goldman Sachs, and J.P. Morgan. Still, IEX only counts for about 1 percent of U.S. stock trading volume.

The SEC is expected to soon fine Direct Edge, which is now part of BATS Global Markets, $15 million as part of its probe into disclosure on types of orders. (Editing by Daniel Wilchins and Grant McCool)