NEW YORK, June 16 IEX Group, the upstart trading
venue featured in Michael Lewis' book "Flash Boys: A Wall Street
Revolt," said on Monday it has hired former regulator John
Ramsay as its chief market policy and regulatory officer as it
seeks to become a stock exchange.
Ramsay, formerly the acting director of the Securities and
Exchange Commission's (SEC's) Division of Trading and Markets,
will be a liaison for IEX's dealings with investors,
broker-dealers, trading venues, and regulators. He will also
oversee the company's compliance with its regulatory obligations
once IEX is registered as a national securities exchange.
The firm was thrust into the spotlight in late March when
"Flash Boys" hit the stands, unleashing a fierce debate over the
fairness of the U.S. stock market, which the book characterized
as overly complicated and rigged in favor of high-speed traders
who use their advantages to bilk the system for billions.
IEX opened shop in November with a stated goal of creating a
market that was simple and fair. It uses an electronic speed
bump to take away any advantages of high-speed traders. It does
not pay rebates to entice order flow. It has only four order
types versus hundreds at some exchanges, and it is owned by fund
companies and individual investors, not by banks or brokers.
"Trading in our equity markets is too complicated, too
opaque, and too much affected by conflicts that work against the
interests of investors," Ramsay said in a statement. "IEX is
creating a market-based response to these problems, and I am
proud to become part of their team in advancing this agenda."
Ramsay was at the SEC from 1989 to 1994 in the Division of
Trading and Markets, and then rejoined the regulator in 2010.
From December 2012 to February 2014 he oversaw the group
responsible for regulating broker-dealers and self-regulatory
organizations, including stock exchanges. He has also practiced
as a partner in private law practice, as a senior officer at the
Bond Market Association, and as Managing Director and Deputy
General Counsel at Citigroup Global Markets.
There are 11 U.S. stock exchanges, including
Intercontinental Exchange Inc's New York Stock Exchange,
and venues run by Nasdaq OMX Group and BATS Global
Markets. There are also more than 40 Alternative Trading
Systems, or "dark pools," including IEX.
