NEW YORK Nov 4 IEX Group, which runs an
alternative trading system known as a "dark pool," said on
Tuesday its plan to allow brokers to post visible orders on its
platform at the end of January would not affect the brokers'
ability to place hidden orders.
"This is an additive feature on our roadmap to becoming an
exchange," Chief Executive Officer Brad Katsuyama told Reuters
in a statement. "Providing a displayed order option does not
impact our non-displayed functionality, which is currently
matching 70 percent of our volume at the midpoint."
IEX, which was featured in Michael Lewis' book "Flash Boys:
A Wall Street Revolt," has said it aims to become a registered
stock exchange by the end of 2015, competing with the likes of
Nasdaq OMX Group and BATS Global Markets.
The New York-based company opened in October 2013 with the
aim of creating a market that it sees as simpler and fairer than
current offerings.
IEX said in a note to traders on Monday that it planned to
allow visible orders to subscribers of its TOPS data feed
beginning Jan. 30, helping them identify available interest in
the market. ( bit.ly/10PhX9F )
Dark pools are broker-run trading venues that are more
lightly regulated than exchanges but cannot conduct initial
public offerings and house listings.
As a dark pool, the visible quotes on IEX will not be
included in the data feed that displays the national best bid
and offer, the company said. On registered exchanges, brokers
must send their orders to the exchange showing the best bids and
offers available.
IEX said its visible orders, like its hidden orders, would
be disseminated through its electronic "speed bump," a
350-microsecond delay designed to create a level playing field
for buy-side firms and high-speed traders alike.
