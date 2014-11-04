(Corrects first paragraph to say Jan. 30 from Jan. 31.
By John McCrank
NEW YORK Nov 3 IEX Group, which runs an
alternative trading system known as a "dark pool," said on
Monday it plans to allow members to begin posting visible orders
on its platform as of Jan. 30 as it prepares to become a
full-fledged stock exchange.
Dark pools are broker-run electronic trading venues that
allow investors to match buy and sell orders anonymously, making
trading data available only after a trade happens in an attempt
to prevent the others in the market from moving the price
against them. Dark pools are more lightly regulated than
exchanges, but cannot conduct initial public offerings and house
listings, among other differences.
IEX said in a note to traders it plans to allow visible
orders to subscribers of its TOPS data feed, helping them
identify available interest in the market. ( bit.ly/10PhX9F
)
The quotes shown on IEX will be "unprotected," meaning they
will not be included in the data feed that displays the national
best bid and offer. On registered exchanges, brokers must send
their orders to the exchange showing the best bids and offers
available.
New York-based IEX, which was featured in Michael Lewis'
book "Flash Boys: A Wall Street Revolt," has said it aims to
become a registered stock exchange by the end of 2015, competing
with the likes of Nasdaq OMX Group and BATS Global
Markets.
IEX opened shop in October last year with a stated goal of
creating a market that was simple and fair. It uses an
electronic speed bump to take away any advantages of high-speed
traders. It does not pay rebates to entice order flow. It has
only four order types versus hundreds at some exchanges, and it
is owned by fund companies and individual investors, not by
banks or brokers.
