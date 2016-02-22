(Corrects 3rd paragraph to show FINRA trading volumes are weekly, not daily averages; clarifies in 8th paragraph that outbound IEX messages are slowed)

By John McCrank

NEW YORK Feb 22 IEX Group, which has generated an intense debate over the future of the equity market with its application to become a public stock exchange, has become the No. 2 U.S. alternative trading system (ATS), according to the latest data.

IEX launched as an ATS in October 2013, calling itself a fairer market for investors. The New York-based firm and its founders were thrust into the spotlight in March 2014 when they were featured in Michael Lewis's book, "Flash Boys: A Wall Street Revolt," which cast IEX as trying to disrupt what Lewis said was a market rigged to favor high-speed traders.

When it began, IEX averaged just over a million shares per day. In the week beginning Feb. 1, IEX executed slightly under 600 million shares, up from just over 512 million the prior week, according to the Financial Industry Regulatory Authority. (bit.ly/1KEuMsV)

That made IEX the second-largest ATS, out of 37, surpassing Credit Suisse, which executed just over 566 million shares, down from around 621 million the week before. UBS held the No. 1 spot, with nearly 746 million shares in the first week of February.

Credit Suisse's decline came the same week federal and New York state officials announced that the bank, along with Barclays Plc, had agreed to pay more than $150 million combined to settle charges they misled investors in their ATSs.

While IEX has gained market share as a private trading venue, the company has said its ultimate goal was to become a registered stock exchange and compete against Intercontinental Exchange's New York Stock Exchange, Nasdaq Inc, and Bats Global Markets.

IEX submitted its exchange application with regulators in September prompting an unprecedented influx of comment letters to the Securities and Exchange Commission. Most of the nearly 400 letters were supportive of IEX, but NYSE, Nasdaq, Bats, and some trading firms have cried foul on the upstart.

Much of the incumbent's ire has been directed toward IEX's "speed bump," which slows incoming orders and outbound messages by 350 millionths-of-a-second, allowing ever-changing prices to be verified before sophisticated, opportunistic traders can act on stale prices, effectively queue-jumping, IEX says.

Critics say regulations prevent exchanges from delaying orders and that when IEX itself sends orders, they bypass the speed bump, giving IEX an unfair advantage.

Nasdaq has asked regulators to conduct a comprehensive overhaul of stock market rules before deciding on IEX's application. (Reporting by John McCrank; Editing by Alan Crosby)