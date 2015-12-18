NEW YORK Dec 18 IEX Group, the upstart stock trading venue featured in the Michael Lewis book "Flash Boys: A Wall Street Revolt," on Friday said it granted regulators an extra three months to decide whether to approve its application to become a registered exchange.

The U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission was due to make a decision the status of IEX, which operates as an alternative trading system, on Dec. 21, 90 days after the company submitted its application to the regulator, or to declare it needs more time to do so.

IEX submitted its application in late September.

It is extremely unusual for a company to grant a regulator more time to make a decision. The SEC will now have until March 21 to decide on IEX's application, which has faced challenges from would-be rivals, high-frequency trading firms and other market participants.

The extension gives IEX time to finetune its application and the SEC time to wade through about 200 comment letters from investors, trading firms and exchanges. Most letters have been supportive, but some have been scathing.(1.usa.gov/1MDJwXI)

"Flash Boys" said the stock market was rigged in favor of high-frequency traders who use exchange-enabled technology to gain advantages over investors. It chronicled IEX's efforts to build an exchange that would level the playing field.

A key feature, one that has generated the most controversy, is a "speed bump" that slows down orders by 350 millionths of a second so IEX can update fast-changing prices before the speediest traders can act on stale quotes and effectively queue-jump.

Exchange groups Intercontinental Exchange, Nasdaq Inc and BATS Global Markets said the speed bump would disrupt trading and could unfairly benefit IEX.

Citadel LLC, which runs a hedge fund and a market making business that uses high-frequency trading strategies, sent the SEC three comment letters saying that IEX's proposed structure "undermines the integrity and fairness of the entire U.S. equities market."

High-speed trading firm Virtu financial, however, expressed support for IEX, saying it uses the same strategies there as it does on other private trading systems, such as those run by Barclays Plc and JPMorgan Chase & Co, as well as on the New York Stock Exchange and the Nasdaq.

"We applaud the improvements IEX has brought to the marketplace, enhancing the vibrancy of the market through innovation, entrepreneurship and transparency," Virtu Chief Executive Officer Douglas Cifu said. (Reporting by John McCrank; Editing by Lisa Von Ahn)