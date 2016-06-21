UPDATE 1-Russia lose London Games 4x400m women's relay medals over doping
* More than 100 athletes positive in re-tests (Updates with details, background)
IF IAAF ALLOWS "SPECIAL CLEARANCE" FOR ANY RUSSIAN TRACK AND FIELD ATHLETES TO COMPETE IN RIO, IT WILL BE UNDER RUSSIAN FLAG NOT OLYMPIC OR NEUTRAL ONE - IOC
* More than 100 athletes positive in re-tests (Updates with details, background)
ZURICH, Feb 1 The International Olympic Committee has sanctioned three athletes for failing anti doping tests, saying on Wednesday the Russian and Turkish athletes had been disqualified them from the 2012 London Olympics.
MELBOURNE, Feb 1 Sprinting great Usain Bolt is refusing to dwell on the disappointment of losing his Beijing Olympics 4x100 metres gold medal after his Jamaican team mate Nesta Carter tested positive for a banned stimulant.