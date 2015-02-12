Feb 12 IFA Hotel & Touristik AG :

* Said on Wednesday had approved acquisition of the two companies Creativ Hotel Catarina SA and Altamarena SA, owner of the hotel with same name, located on Gran Canaria and Fuerteventura

* Purchase price would be approx. 47.8 million euros ($54 million)

* To propose dividend of about 0.15 euros per share on next AGM

Source text for Eikon:

Further company coverage:

($1 = 0.8840 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)