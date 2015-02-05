BRIEF-Hainan Poly Pharm's shares to debut trading on March 28
Feb 5 ifa Systems AG :
* Says revenues in 2014 increased by approximately 5 pct (from 7,771 thousand euros to about 8,160 thousand euros)
* Says FY 2014 EBIT increased by approximately 39 pct from 1,601 thousand euros to approximately 2,230 thousand euros
* Plans a dividend of 0.12 euros (previous year: 0.09 euros) for the past fiscal year
* Sees 2015 continued organic sales growth of 5 pct + with an EBIT increase by at least another 10-12 pct Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Says Value Invest Korea has acquired 1.4 million shares of the co, and is holding 14.5 percent stake in the co, from 0 percent stake