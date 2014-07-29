HIGHLIGHTS-The Trump presidency on March 20 at 4:36 P.M. EDT/2036 GMT
March 20 Highlights of the day for U.S. President Donald Trump's administration on Monday:
July 29 ifa systems AG : * Says Q2 EBIT (ifrs) increased to about 0.30 million euros (previous year 0.23
million euros) * Says H1 revenue up 5.5% to EUR 4.52 million * Says H1 EBIT EUR 663 thousand versus EUR 591 thousand year ago * Says management aims to increase FY 2014 dividend by about 33% (to 0.12 euros
per share) * Says expects for FY 2014 growth in overall performance by about 5% and EBIT
increase of about 15% * Source text for Eikon * Further company coverage
March 20 Highlights of the day for U.S. President Donald Trump's administration on Monday:
* Adverum Biotechnologies- on March 16, reached agreement in principle to settle consolidated securities class action lawsuit
* Axsome Therapeutics announces proposed public offering of common stock