July 29 ifa systems AG : * Says Q2 EBIT (ifrs) increased to about 0.30 million euros (previous year 0.23

million euros) * Says H1 revenue up 5.5% to EUR 4.52 million * Says H1 EBIT EUR 663 thousand versus EUR 591 thousand year ago * Says management aims to increase FY 2014 dividend by about 33% (to 0.12 euros

per share) * Says expects for FY 2014 growth in overall performance by about 5% and EBIT

increase of about 15% * Source text for Eikon * Further company coverage