LAGOS, March 13 The IFC private sector arm of the World Bank has approved a $50 million loan to Nigeria's Access Bank to help it finance lending to small and medium-sized businesses in Africa's second-biggest economy, the IFC said on Wednesday.

The IFC said the funding is part of a $100 million three-year risk sharing facility to finance businesses owned by women in Africa's most populous nation.

(Reporting by Chijioke Ohuocha; editing by Tim Cocks and Keiron Henderson)