BRIEF-Mack-Cali Realty unit signs $300 mln equity raise
* Mack-Cali Realty Corp- unit Roseland Residential Trust signs $300 million equity raise with affiliates of Rockpoint Group, L.L.C.
LAGOS, March 13 The IFC private sector arm of the World Bank has approved a $50 million loan to Nigeria's Access Bank to help it finance lending to small and medium-sized businesses in Africa's second-biggest economy, the IFC said on Wednesday.
The IFC said the funding is part of a $100 million three-year risk sharing facility to finance businesses owned by women in Africa's most populous nation.
* Asx alert-trading halt-sfl.ax Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Reaffirms its FY 2017 guidance for net revenue of $100.9m, PBIT of $40.6m and NPATA of $30.8m Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: