SINGAPORE Feb 8 The World Bank's
investment arm, International Finance Corporation, and sovereign
wealth fund, the Government of Singapore Investment Corporation
, are exploring the setting up of a global
infrastructure fund.
"IFC and the Government of Singapore's Investment
Corporation are working together on a commercially run Global
Infrastructure Fund," said Babatunde Onitiri, IFC Country
Manager for Singapore, in a statement.
IFC declined to disclose the value of the fund, which media
reports have said in the past could be as much as $1 billion.
In September, World Bank president Robert Zoellick, had
first mentioned the establishment of the fund that would involve
IFC's new Asset Management Company and GIC.
He had said Asian investments in infrastructure will create
a "win win" situation for Western economies as part of the
investments will translate into orders for the
West.
The fund will be used to support infrastructure development
in emerging countries in the region, IFC's Onitiri said, adding
that IFC may also cooperate with Singapore-based commercial
banks and firms to invest in emerging markets around the world.
(Reporting by Eveline Danubrata)