NEW DELHI Aug 20 The World Bank's private-sector arm on Wednesday launched $2.5 billion, rupee-denominated bonds to fund infrastructure investments in India, the International Finance Corporation (IFC) said in a statement.

Under the programme, IFC will use a combination of rupee-denominated bonds and swaps to raise local-currency financing of up to $2.5 billion, or 150 billion rupees, over the next five years," the statement said. (Reporting by Manoj Kumar; editing by Malini Menon)