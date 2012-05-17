* IFC eyes $65 mln investment in Israeli firms
* Looking for investments in water technology companies
By Steven Scheer
TEL AVIV, May 17 The International Finance Corp
(IFC) is looking to invest tens of millions of dollars to help
Israeli companies expand water and other clean technologies into
developing countries, a senior official said.
The IFC, a member of the World Bank Group, invests in
developing the private sector in emerging economies. Since the
World Bank deems Israel as a developed market, it typically just
facilitates funding to specific projects that Israeli companies
are doing in emerging markets.
It does, though, have a presence in the Palestinian areas of
the West Bank and Gaza Strip.
"Even though we may be limited to investing in Israel,
Israeli startups that want to expand to emerging markets is a
good match for us," Ruzgar Barisik, a senior IFC investment
officer, told Reuters during a conference on agricultural
technologies. "We want to help Israeli companies as they grow in
markets relevant to the IFC - emerging markets."
The IFC has $58 million worth of investments in Israeli
companies, including Home Center setting up a chain of do it
yourself stores in Russia, engineering firm Ashtrom's work in
expanding Sangster International Airport in Jamaica and a
project by Ormat Industries to build and operate a 24
MW geothermal power plant in Guatemala.
Since 1974, it has invested nearly $200 million in 18
Israeli projects in 14 countries, with another $100 million from
other sources.
A year ago the IFC decided to invest in more cleantech
companies. So far the IFC has invested around $150 million in
the sector, mainly in companies and projects in China and India.
Overall, it has global investments of more than $12 billion.
GROWTH AREA
"The segments we see most opportunities in are in
technologies that relate to water - desalination, irrigation,
waste and agricultural technologies," said Barisik, who leads
the IFC's cleantech investments in Europe, Middle East and North
Africa. "We are actively looking for (Israeli) businesses we can
invest in."
"Within the next 12 to 18 months we should have committed
another $65 million across all sectors which includes cleantech
and agricultural technologies," he said, adding the number could
be even larger. "Israeli companies are so strong ... in
developing new technologies."
As for non-cleantech funding, Paula Alayo, the IFC's country
manager for Israel, Greece, Portugal and Spain, said the IFC is
in talks with an Israeli property developer that is expanding
into India and south Asia, a firm seeking financing for power
plants in Eastern Europe and Latin America and an insurance firm
looking into a project in a number of emerging markets.
Latin America, Russia, China, and India are fast growing and
require technology to feed swelling populations.
"Cleantech is where we see the growth," said Alayo.
The IFC finances up to half of the cost of a project, while
the companies also contribute. The IFC then facilitates further
private funding and dealing with local regulations through its
network of more than 100 offices around the world.
Israeli banks hold $13 million of IFC syndicated loans,
while the IFC since 2005 has issued eight guarantees under the
global trade and finance program to Israeli banks totalling $22
million.
(Editing by James Jukwey)