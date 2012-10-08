* IFC has invested over $2.2 billion in MENA this year
By Mirna Sleiman
DUBAI, Oct 8 The World Bank's financial arm
International Finance Corp (IFC) plans to increase its
investments in Yemen, Iraq and North Africa next year to help
support development and job creation, a senior IFC executive
said.
"MENA needs to create 50-70 million jobs in the next
decade. Recent events in the MENA region have created the
urgency to address the fundamental conditions required to revive
growth and support human development," Dimitris Tsitsiragos, the
IFC's vice president for Europe, Middle East and North Africa,
said in an interview on Monday.
The IFC, which invests in developing the private sector in
emerging economies with a special focus on small to medium-sized
enterprises (SMEs), sees opportunities in infrastructure,
energy, education and healthcare in the Middle East and North
Africa (MENA).
"MENA is a strategic priority for the IFC. Obviously a lot
depends on market conditions but our objective is to keep our
programme at the same level and hopefully grow
it," Tsitsiragos said.
"We are prepared to take the risk and support projects in
Yemen."
The poorest Arab country, Yemen was driven to the brink of
bankruptcy by a year-long uprising that in February pushed
long-time president Ali Abdullah Saleh from power and allowed al
Qaeda to build its presence in lawless tribal regions.
"It's a small country but deals have a bigger impact. If we
succeed, our deals will boost investment sentiment and provide
comfort for investors," Tsitsiragos said.
The IFC would be interested in Yemen's energy sector, SMEs,
microfinance and the financial sector.
It has invested $2.2 billion in the Middle East and North
Africa so far this year, Tsitsiragos said, as economies in the
region try to recover from the impact of the Arab Spring
uprisings. It hopes to top that amount next year.
It plans to invest close to $100 million next year in OPEC
member Iraq, which sits on the world's fourth-largest oil
reserves.
"We have so far done a total $400 million in Iraq and plan
to do more next year," Tsitsiragos said. "We like
infrastructure, manufacturing and the financial sector."
Last year the IFC provided a $400 million, seven-year debt
facility for Zain-Iraq, a mobile phone company and subsidiary of
Kuwait's Zain Group. It also invested in Ahli United
Bank, Iraq's largest lender by market value, and has
put close to $75 million into the United Arab Emirates'
Gulftainer Co to help it develop ports and logistics activities
in Iraq.
Since early last year, the IFC has arranged $450 million of
financing for Egypt's Orascom Construction, $137 million in debt
financing for Jordan's Hikma pharmaceuticals to help
improve access to high-quality generic medicines in the MENA
region, and a $50 million loan to French cement maker Lafarge
to help the company expand its operations in Iraq.
The IFC was the lead advisor for a public-private
partnership project to build a new airport in Medina, Saudi
Arabia and another to construct two teaching hospitals in
northern Egypt.