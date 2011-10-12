(The following item was previously published by Basis Point, a Thomson Reuters publication)

HONG KONG Oct 12 (Reuters Basis Point) - Top-tier borrower IFC Development Ltd has slashed the size of its refinancing to HK$5 billion -- down 71% from an original HK$17 billion -- as a liquidity squeeze in the loan market puts pressure on Hong Kong corporate borrowing, banking sources said.

When it first sounded the market in July, the borrower, owned by blue chips Sun Hung Kai Properties Ltd , Henderson Land Development Co Ltd and Hong Kong & China Gas Co Ltd , was considering a HK$17 billion facility to refinance a maturing deal of roughly the same size. But in early August the company opted to cut the size to HK$10 billion in a bid to ensure successful syndication.

IFC Development is now inviting relationship banks to join as underwriters at an all-in of between 140 basis points and 150 basis points via a margin of 135 basis points over Hibor with commitments of HK$500 million to HK$1 billion. Tenor of the unsecured deal is set at 3.5 years.

The deal's loan pricing is at the low end of the previous price talk of between 150 basis points and 180 basis points all-in.

"It's a reflection of the cautious sentiment in Hong Kong's loan market where many banks are suffering with soaring funding costs," said a corporate loans banker with one of IFC's existing lenders.

After a bull run in the first half this year, Hong Kong's loan market has turned because tighter liquidity and spiking funding costs have made lenders more selective and prompted them to demand higher prices on new deals. Loan pricing for large corporate borrowers in Hong Kong has almost doubled to 170 basis points all-in, compared to the sub-90 basis points margins seen at the end of 2010.

As a result, the city's total syndicated loan volume plunged to $11.55 billion in the third quarter, down 42% from the second quarter, marking the sharpest quarter-on-quarter fall in five years, according to Thomson Reuters LPC data.

Nevertheless, some loan bankers looking at the situation do not expect IFC Development to experience any hiccups in the syndication as the deal is largely relationship-driven.

Meanwhile, banking sources said shareholders of IFC Development -- which holds International Finance Centre, the premier office and retail complex in Hong Kong's Central district -- are planning to inject cash into the company to repay part of the maturing facility that is being refinanced.

The new IFC loan will refinance a HK$17.35 billion five-year facility completed in March 2007. A total of 19 banks joined IFC's 2007 loan as mandated lead arrangers and 14 others joined in general syndication. The 2007 loan paid a top-level all-in of 43 basis points via a margin of 37 basis points over Hibor.

The MLAs on the 2007 loan were ABN AMRO Bank, Bank of China Hong Kong, Bank of Communications, Bank of East Asia, Bank of Tokyo-Mitsubishi UFJ, BayernLB, BNP Paribas, the then Calyon, CCB International Finance, Citigroup, DBS Bank, Fortis Bank Hong Kong, Hang Seng Bank, HSBC, ICBC Asia, Mizuho Corporate Bank, Rabobank International, Standard Chartered Bank and Sumitomo Mitsui Banking Corp.

The rest of the participants were Shanghai Commercial Bank, Agricultural Bank of China, Wing Lung Bank, Bangkok Bank, BBVA, KBC Bank, Scotia Bank, Bank of China Tokyo, Nanyang Commercial Bank, Public Bank, Tai Fung Bank, Mega International Commercial Bank, Bank of China Macau and Chong Hing Bank. (Reporting by Foster Wong)