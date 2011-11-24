(The following item was previously published by Basis Point, a Thomson Reuters publication)

By Foster Wong

HONG KONG Nov 24 (Reuters Basis Point) - Top-tier borrower IFC Development Ltd has lifted the pricing for its HK$5bn refinancing by around 20% to sweeten the deal amid tightened market liquidity, banking sources said.

The borrower, owned by blue chips Sun Hung Kai Properties Ltd, Henderson Land Development Co Ltd and Hong Kong & China Gas Co Ltd, earlier this week sent out an informal invitation to its relationship banks to join the unsecured deal at 173-176bp all-in via a margin of 140bp over Hibor. This compares to the all-in of between 140bp and 150bp, via a margin of 135bp over Hibor, offered when it approached relationship banks in early October.

Tenor of the self-arranged deal is now set at three years, instead of the earlier reported 3.5 years.

Compared to just one ticket level offered previously, of between HK$500m and HK$1bn, IFC Development is now inviting banks to join at four ticket levels:

* For commitments of HK$1bn or more, the deal offers an all-in of 176bp, via a margin of 140bp over Hibor, and the MLA title

* For commitments of HK$500-990m, the deal offers an all-in of 175bp and also the MLA title

* For commitments of HK$200-490m, the deal offers an all-in of 174bp and the co-arranger title

* For commitments of HK$100-190m, the deal offers an all-in of 173bp and the lead manager title

IFC Development holds Hong Kong's premier office and retail complex, International Finance Centre.

According to banking sources with direct knowledge, the borrower has asked banks to respond by the end of December, telling them that some terms may be subject to change pending a finalised information memorandum.

At least six banks, including Bank of Tokyo-Mitsubishi UFJ, BNP Paribas SA, Mizuho Corporate Bank, OCBC Bank , Sumitomo Mitsui Banking Corp and United Overseas Bank Ltd, are said to be in talks with the borrower for the deal.

The new IFC Development loan will partly refinance a HK$17.35bn five-year facility completed in March 2007. The borrower was initially sounding the market in July for a HK$17bn refinancing. But in August the company cut the size to HK$10bn in a bid to ensure successful syndication, and the loan size was further reduced to HK$5bn during the soft launch in October in light of volatile market conditions.

To make up the shortfall, the borrower's shareholders are planning to inject cash into the company to repay part of the facility being refinanced, banking sources have said.

A total of 19 banks joined IFC's 2007 loan as mandated lead arrangers, and 14 others joined in general syndication. The 2007 loan paid a top-level all-in of 43bp via a margin of 37bp over Hibor.

The mandated lead arrangers on the 2007 loan were ABN AMRO Bank, Bank of China Hong Kong, Bank of Communications , Bank of East Asia, Bank of Tokyo-Mitsubishi UFJ, BayernLB, BNP Paribas, the then Calyon, CCB International Finance, Citigroup, DBS Bank , Fortis Bank Hong Kong, Hang Seng Bank, HSBC , ICBC Asia, Mizuho Corporate Bank, Rabobank International, Standard Chartered Bank and Sumitomo Mitsui Banking Corp.

The rest of the participants were Shanghai Commercial Bank, Agricultural Bank of China , Wing Lung Bank , Bangkok Bank, BBVA, KBC Bank, Scotia Bank, Bank of China Tokyo, Nanyang Commercial Bank, Public Bank, Tai Fung Bank, Mega International Commercial Bank, Bank of China Macau and Chong Hing Bank .