UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart beats janitors' appeal on immigration, lockups
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
Dec 16 Indian Farmers Fertiliser Cooperative (IFFCO), India's largest fertilizer producer, said it was suspending plans for a nitrogen fertilizer factory in Bécancour, Québec as its cost estimate exceeded C$2 billion ($1.72 billion).
IFFCO and its Canadian partner La Coop fédérée, which had earlier estimated the project to cost C$1.6 billion, said they would look for partners to help build it.
IFFCO said in late 2012 it would partner the cooperative of farmers in Quebec to build the plant. (reut.rs/1zrNaeW) ($1 = 1.1652 Canadian dollars) (Reporting by Sayantani Ghosh in Bengaluru; Editing by Don Sebastian)
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
ZURICH, Aug 9 Nestle expects pressure from the rising price of ingredients for its products such as chocolate bars, coffee and soup to ease, helping it meet its target for increasing sales despite tough markets.
* Handbag, shoe maker seen worth around $500 million-sources