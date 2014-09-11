DUBAI, Sept 11 The International Finance
Facility for Immunisation Co. (IFFI), for which the
World Bank acts as treasury manager, has picked four banks for a
potential U.S. dollar-denominated sukuk, a document from lead
managers showed on Thursday.
Rated AA by Standard and Poor's and AA+ by Fitch, IFFI has
mandated Qatar's Barwa Bank, National Bank of Abu Dhabi
, the investment banking arm of Saudi Arabia's National
Commercial Bank, and Standard Chartered to arrange
investor meetings in the Middle East, Europe and Asia.
A potential sukuk offer may follow the roadshows - for which
a schedule was not given in the document - subject to market
conditions before the end of the year.
(Reporting by Archana Narayanan; Editing by David French)