DUBAI Nov 26 The International Finance Facility
for Immunisation Co. (IFFI), for which the World Bank
acts as treasury manager, plans to sell a dollar-denominated
Islamic bond on Thursday, a document from arranging banks
showed.
IFFI will look to sell a three-year sukuk of benchmark size
-- traditionally understood to mean in excess of $500 million --
and will pay an interest rate between 15 basis points and 17
basis points over the three-month London interbank offered rate
(Libor).
Qatar's Barwa Bank, Malaysia's CIMB, National Bank
of Abu Dhabi, the investment banking arm of Saudi
Arabia's National Commercial Bank, and Standard
Chartered are arranging the transaction.
IFFI is rated AA by Standard and Poor's and AA+ by Fitch.
