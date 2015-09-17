Sept 17 The International Finance Facility for
Immunisation Co. (IFFIm) has hired banks for a return to the
Islamic bonds market, a funding exercise that has helped add
Muslim countries to the donor base of its immunisation
programmes.
Established in 2006, IFFIm issues bonds designed to bring
forward future donor pledges into cash-in-hand to help finance
projects for the Global Alliance for Vaccines and Immunisation
(GAVI).
This year, the governments of Saudi Arabia, Oman and Qatar
have pledged to donate a combined $38 million to GAVI, the first
Muslim nations to so.
This follows the debut issuance of sukuk from IFFIm, which
raised $500 million in November after attracting bids of $700
million.
The second sukuk from IFFIm, for which the World Bank acts
as treasury manager, has a three-year tenor and could raise $200
million to $250 million, said IFFIm Board Chair Rene Karsenti.
The sukuk market has helped IFFIm diversify its investor
base and access lower costs of funding, and has also helped
raise GAVI's profile among Muslim-majority countries, said
Paris-based Karsenti.
"There is demand and it is a good diversifcation tool for
us, particularly in Islamic countries."
Almost half of GAVI activities are in Muslim-majority
countries such as Yemen, Mali and Indonesia, although most of
its donors are Western countries such France, Britain and Italy.
First-time donor pledges to GAVI this year include $25
million from Saudi Arabia, $10 million from Qatar and $3 million
from the Sultanate of Oman. The charity of Saudi billionaire
Prince Alwaleed bin Talal has also pledged $1 million.
Sukuk from IFFIm are helping break from the predominantly
commercial nature of most Islamic finance transactions, as the
industry works to strengthen its social responsibility
credentials.
IFFIm has picked Standard Chartered as global coordinator
for its second sukuk, with that bank also acting as joint lead
manager along with Emirates NBD Capital, Maybank Investment Bank
Berhad, National Bank of Abu Dhabi and NCB Capital. Credit
Agricole CIB and Morgan Stanley will act as co-managers.
