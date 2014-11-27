DUBAI Nov 27 The International Finance Facility
for Immunisation Co. (IFFI), for which the World Bank
acts as treasury manager, has launched a $500 million Islamic
bond issue, a document from arranging banks said on Thursday.
The three-year sharia-compliant floating rate note is set to
price at 15 basis points over the three-month London interbank
offered rate, the document showed. This is at the tight end of
price guidance issued on Wednesday.
Orders worth more than $700 million were placed by
investors, the document added.
Qatar's Barwa Bank, Malaysia's CIMB, National Bank
of Abu Dhabi, the investment banking arm of Saudi
Arabia's National Commercial Bank, and Standard
Chartered are arranging the transaction.
