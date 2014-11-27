* Debut sukuk deal for IFFI
* $500 mln priced at 15 bps over 3-month Libor- banks
(Adds pricing details, context)
DUBAI Nov 27 The International Finance Facility
for Immunisation Co. (IFFI), for which the World Bank
acts as treasury manager, has launched a $500 million debut
Islamic bond issue, a document from the banks arranging the sale
showed.
The three-year sharia-compliant floating rate note has been
priced at 15 basis points over the three-month London interbank
offered rate, the document showed. This compares with a range of
15 to 17 basis points over three-month Libor in pricing details
issued on Wednesday.
Orders worth more than $700 million were placed by investors
for the sukuk, which has a structure known as murabaha. Murabaha
is an cost-plus-profit arrangement where one party agrees to buy
merchandise for another at an agreed mark-up.
Qatar's Barwa Bank, Malaysia's CIMB, National Bank
of Abu Dhabi, the investment banking arm of Saudi
Arabia's National Commercial Bank, and Standard
Chartered arranged the transaction.
Bank Islam Brunei Darussalam and Union National Bank
joined as co-managers at the end of the process.
IFFI said in September it had chosen banks to arrange a
potential Islamic bond, saying at the time the deal would be
done before the end of the year, subject to market conditions.
(Reporting by David French; Editing by Olzhas Auyezov and Jane
Merriman)