* Debut sukuk deal for IFFI

* $500 mln priced at 15 bps over 3-month Libor- banks (Adds pricing details, context)

DUBAI Nov 27 The International Finance Facility for Immunisation Co. (IFFI), for which the World Bank acts as treasury manager, has launched a $500 million debut Islamic bond issue, a document from the banks arranging the sale showed.

The three-year sharia-compliant floating rate note has been priced at 15 basis points over the three-month London interbank offered rate, the document showed. This compares with a range of 15 to 17 basis points over three-month Libor in pricing details issued on Wednesday.

Orders worth more than $700 million were placed by investors for the sukuk, which has a structure known as murabaha. Murabaha is an cost-plus-profit arrangement where one party agrees to buy merchandise for another at an agreed mark-up.

Qatar's Barwa Bank, Malaysia's CIMB, National Bank of Abu Dhabi, the investment banking arm of Saudi Arabia's National Commercial Bank, and Standard Chartered arranged the transaction.

Bank Islam Brunei Darussalam and Union National Bank joined as co-managers at the end of the process.

IFFI said in September it had chosen banks to arrange a potential Islamic bond, saying at the time the deal would be done before the end of the year, subject to market conditions. (Reporting by David French; Editing by Olzhas Auyezov and Jane Merriman)