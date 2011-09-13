(Recasts, adds interview with CEO, shares)
DUBLIN, Sept 13 Shares in Irish financial
services group IFG has ended talks with Bregal Capital
over a 231 million euros ($314 million) takeover after the
private equity group said it was no longer prepared to table an
offer at 1.80 euros per IFG share, sending its stock down nearly
30 percent.
IFG, which provides financial advice and pension
administration services in the UK and Ireland, said turbulence
in financial markets was to blame.
"They basically said they were not prepared to do it at that
price and it was always on that basis," IFG's Chief Executive
Mark Bourke told Reuters in an interview. "The market does
affect the availability of debt."
"It makes it very hard to do a deal with that level of
uncertainty around and everybody feeling negative rather than
positive."
The euro and European stocks dropped on Tuesday amid
concerns about the euro zone's ability to deal with a debt
crisis that risks triggering another banking crisis and global
downturn.
Shares in IFG hit a nine-month low of 1.16 euros after it
said the exclusive talks with Bregal had ended.
IFG's stock was at 1.2 euros at 1440 GMT, it was trading
around 1.5 euros in early May prior to the bid approaches.
Bourke said the group, which makes over 80 percent of its
revenues in the UK, was not in discussions with anyone else.
IFG's largest shareholder, Fiordland, which owns 19 percent
of the group, had approached the group in May about a possible
takeover.
($1 = 0.735 Euros)
