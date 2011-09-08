DUBLIN, Sept 8 Irish financial services group IFG is to offer housebuyers the chance to insure against a future drop from the price they pay, in a move which could help revive the battered sector.

Property prices have fallen for 42 straight months since the bursting of a property bubble following years of reckless lending. They now stand 43 percent below their 2007 peak.

Under the terms of the offer, sellers would agree to park up to 20 percent of the purchase price of the property in a trust and only receive the full amount if the price did not fall further in an agreed period.

Property prices were seen falling 11.5 percent this year and a further 4.5 percent next year before recovering a touch in 2013, a Reuters poll found last month. That negative outlook is dterrring buyers, leaving sellers stuck.

"All of our research tells us that a major contributing factor preventing potential purchasers holding off buying a home is the fear of falling property values," said Frank Ryan, chairman of IFG Ireland.

"There is a clear need for the consumer to be protected against the potential for negative equity when buying a home."

Ireland's state-run "bad bank" said in July it was also working through detail of a deferred payment scheme to support the domestic property market, where it would offer to guarantee home buyers against negative equity. [IDnL6E7IS0QS]

The National Asset Management Agency has said it was discussing the scheme with Ireland's three remaining lenders -- Bank of Ireland , Allied Irish Banks and Irish Life & Permanent -- and hoped to make an announcement after the summer.

IFG, subject to a takeover bid from private equity firm Bregal Capital, said that under its plan, it would deduct the costs of the service from the interest income accrued in the trust account with the amount deducted capped at 90 basis points of the property sale value. (Reporting by Padraic Halpin; Editing by Dan Lalor)