Nov 20 Ifm Immobilien AG :

* Publishes its figures for Q3 2014

* Says concluded first nine months of its 2014 financial year with a negative result, but still expects to end year as a whole with a positive result

* Says consolidated revenues for first nine months of 2014 dropped by 34 pct down to 8.1 million euros year on year

* Says 9-month consolidated loss amounted to 3.9 million euros(previous year: profit of 0.5 million euros)

* Says 9-month operating loss (loss before taxes) amounted to 5.1 million euros (previous year: profit of 2.3 million euros)