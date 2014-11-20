BRIEF-Capitol Acquisition to combine with Cision
* Capitol Acquisition Corp III - Cision will become a publicly listed company with an anticipated initial enterprise value of approximately $2.4 billion
Nov 20 Ifm Immobilien AG :
* Publishes its figures for Q3 2014
* Says concluded first nine months of its 2014 financial year with a negative result, but still expects to end year as a whole with a positive result
* Says consolidated revenues for first nine months of 2014 dropped by 34 pct down to 8.1 million euros year on year
* Says 9-month consolidated loss amounted to 3.9 million euros(previous year: profit of 0.5 million euros)
* Says 9-month operating loss (loss before taxes) amounted to 5.1 million euros (previous year: profit of 2.3 million euros) Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Capitol Acquisition Corp III - Cision will become a publicly listed company with an anticipated initial enterprise value of approximately $2.4 billion
NEW YORK, March 20Giving back to their communities has always been a challenge for pro athletes who get rich quick, because they tend to lose the money even more quickly. But even those who manage to build a substantial amount of wealth have a hard time using it charitably in a way that truly has a long-term impact.
LONDON, March 20 The Bank of England will spell out more clearly what insurers should be doing to protect policyholders such as the elderly after a report called for clearer safeguards.