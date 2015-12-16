(Adds context, comments)
By Byron Kaye
SYDNEY Dec 16 China's State Power Investment
Corp will buy several wind farms from Australia's largest
pension fund investor, IFM Investors, a source told Reuters on
Wednesday, in a sale that media had said would raise about A$1.5
billion ($1 billion).
The Chinese government investment body won a months-long
auction for the wind farms in Australia and South America from a
pool of 10 bidders because it made the only offer to buy the
entire portfolio, the source said, without giving a sale price.
IFM and State Power representatives were not immediately
available for comment. The source, who had direct knowledge of
the deal, declined to be identified because it had not been made
public.
The sale comes at a sensitive time for the Australian
government and its handling of Chinese government-linked buyouts
of infrastructure.
In October, the A$506 million privatisation sale of Port of
Darwin to China-owned Landbridge earned rebukes from opposition
politicians and even U.S. lawmakers, who warned the deal could
threaten national security.
The federal government has since said it is reviewing the
approval process for asset sales to offshore firms, while a
senate inquiry is calling on bureaucrats to explain why the Port
of Darwin sale was allowed to go through.
The wind farm sale also marks a major downgrade of
Australian investment in wind energy, just days after Canberra
signed up to a United Nations climate pact to scale back fossil
fuels and boost renewables.
In September, energy retailer AGL Energy Ltd said
it sold a half-stake in Australia's largest wind farm for A$532
million.
The IFM portfolio, Pacific Hydro, has wind farms in
Australia, Brazil and Chile, according to its website.
Australian media has reported that the bidding pool included
parties from Australia, France, Spain and Japan.
($1 = 1.3879 Australian dollars)
