(Refiles to fix formatting)

LONDON Dec 14 BNP Paribas was named "Bank of the Year" by International Financing Review on Friday, recognising France's biggest bank for its aggressive moves to boost capital and liquidity.

Below is the full list of prizes awarded by IFR, a Thomson Reuters publication.

TOP AWARDS Bank of the Year - BNP Paribas Bond House - Deutsche Bank Equity House - Deutsche Bank Loan House - JP Morgan Structured Finance House - Barclays Derivatives House - Credit Suisse Restructuring Adviser - Blackstone Emerging Markets Bond House - HSBC High-Yield Bond House - JP Morgan

ISSUER AWARDS Issuer of the Year - Wells Fargo SSAR Issuer - European Investment Bank Corporate Issuer - Heineken FIG Issuer - Wells Fargo

BOND AWARDS Dollar Bond House - JP Morgan Dollar Bond - AbbVie's $14.7 billion six-part bond Euro Bond House - BNP Paribas Euro Bond - EDP's 750 million euro five-year bond Yen Bond House - Mizuho Yen Bond - Nordea's 120.2 billion yen multi-tranche Samurai EMEA Investment-Grade Corporate Bond House - BNP Paribas Investment-Grade Corporate Bond - BG Group's three-part hybrid bond Financial Bond House - Bank of America Merrill Lynch Financial Bond - UBS's $2 billion Tier 2 CoCo EMEA Liability Management House - Deutsche Bank Americas Liability Management House - Citigroup SSAR Bond House - Deutsche Bank SSAR Bond - Canada's $3 billion five-year bond Covered Bond House - Barclays Covered Bond - Bank of Ireland's 1 billion euro three-year covered bond Swiss Franc Bond House - Credit Suisse Swiss Franc Bond - Swiss Re's 320 million Swiss Franc 5.5-year hybrid bond Sterling Bond House - Deutsche Bank Sterling Bond - Transport for London's 500 million pound 30-year bond EMEA High-Yield Bond House - Deutsche Bank EMEA High-Yield Bond - Schaeffler's 2 billion euro four-part bond North America High-Yield Bond House - Credit Suisse North America High-Yield Bond - HD Supply's $1.625 billion two-part bond Asia-Pacific High-Yield Bond - Mongolian Mining Corp's $600 million five-year bond

STRUCTURED FINANCE AWARDS EMEA Structured Finance House - Royal Bank of Scotland EMEA Structured Finance Issue - CPUK Finance's 1.02 billion pound WBS Americas Structured Finance House - Citigroup Americas Structured Finance Issue - MAX CRE CDOs Asia-Pacific Structured Finance issue - Bank of Communications' 3 billion renminbi CLO

LOAN AWARDS North America Loan House - Bank of America Merrill Lynch North America Loan - Kinder Morgan's $13.3 billion loan EMEA Loan House - Deutsche Bank EMEA Loan - Snam's 11 billion euro loan Emerging EMEA Loan - Jafza's 4.4 billion dirham Islamic loan Latin America Loan - Ternium's $700 million loan Asia-Pacific Loan House - ANZ Asia-Pacific Loan - Alibaba Group's $3 billion loan North America Leveraged Loan House - Credit Suisse North America Leveraged Loan - Fortescue Metals' $5 billion loan EMEA Leveraged Loan - Schaeffler's 8 billion euro loan

RESTRUCTURING AWARDS Americas Restructuring - Residential Capital's $1.45 billion DIP EMEA Restructuring - Eircom's 4.2 billion euro debt workout Asia-Pacific Restructuring - Arpeni Pratama Ocean Line

EMERGING MARKETS AWARDS Emerging EMEA Bond House - Citigroup Emerging EMEA Bond - Russia's $7 billion three-part offering Latin America Bond House - HSBC Latin America Bond - Banco do Brasil's $1.75 billion perpetual Latin America Domestic Currency Bond - BTG Pactual's 360 billion Colombian peso five-year bond Emerging Asia Bond - Mongolian Mining Corp's US$600m five-year bond Islamic Bond - Abu Dhabi Islamic Bank's $1 billion perpetual sukuk

EQUITY AWARDS North America Equity House - Citigroup North America Equity Issue - AIG's $20.7 billion follow-on EMEA Equity House - Goldman Sachs EMEA Equity Issue - Ziggo's 924.9 million euro IPO Asia-Pacific Equity House - UBS Asia-Pacific Equity Issue - Swire Properties' HK$5 billion accelerated bookbuild Latin America Equity Issue - Grupo Financiero Santander Mexico's $4.1 billion IPO

STRUCTURED EQUITY AWARDS Structured Equity House - Goldman Sachs Americas Structured Equity House - Credit Suisse Americas Structured Equity Issue - Priceline's $1 billion six-year convertible bond EMEA Structured Equity House - Deutsche Bank EMEA Structured Equity Issue - Volkswagen's 2.5 billion euro mandatory convertible bond Asia-Pacific Structured Equity House - JP Morgan Asia-Pacific Structured Equity Issue - KDDI's 200 billion yen convertible bond

DERIVATIVES AWARDS Credit Derivatives House - Credit Suisse Interest Rate Derivatives House - JP Morgan Commodity Derivatives House - Deutsche Bank Equity Derivatives House - Societe Generale (Compiled by Kylie MacLellan; Editing by Dan Lalor)