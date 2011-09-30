LONDON, Sept 30 (IFR) - Unless the ECB is willing to step in with its balance sheet or the IMF willing to provide an extra layer of equity tranche a leveraged EFSF will likely have a significant ratings impact on the core AAA countries. We have looked to play the latter via puts on bunds and as details of a leveraged EFSF filter through over the coming weeks we might look to outright shorts on bunds.

Desperate times calls for desperate measures. This seems to be the basis upon which the Eurozone, under pressure from the G20, seem to be working on as they look for a solution to the sovereign/financial debt crisis in a leveraged EFSF. The current guarantee based structure was never going to be politically feasible to allow the EFSF to carry out its function as a true firefighter. An increase in its size was the main missing ingredient from the July summit which provided the EFSF with its enlarged scope. Leverage might seem to be the answer but there are no free lunches.

Firstly, we must keep in mind that a leveraged EFSF will help to stabilize sovereign/financial risk as opposed to providing a permanent basis for resolving the crisis. For lasting stability growth in the Eurozone outside of Germany/core needs to be put back on a firmer footing and this will require the peripheral countries to become more competitive.

Fiscal austerity has been more about sending out the right signals to the markets and meetings the demands of aid providers than improving productivity. Investors in a leveraged EFSF should worry about the cash flow (GDP growth) as well as credit quality (competitiveness).

Second, is the likelihood that unless the ECB is willing to open up its balance sheet and print money or the IMF willing to provide an additional equity buffer a leveraged EFSF will have a ratings impact on the core countries. Utilizing the EIB, which is backed by 27 European countries, would create rating risks for non-Eurozone members such as the UK as well as the core countries. Without the ECB or IMF there would need to be investor (likely SWF) interest in making up the full capital of a leveraged EFSF. Uncertainty remains as to whether EM/SWF would be willing to commit to such a task.

Third, if the ECB is to play a larger role then Germany BBK/ECB might kick up a fuss and there will be plenty of demands for better centralized control over national budgets from rule breakers. Bickering over treaty changes and extent of national sovereignty that would be given up under certain conditions could yet make this a very laborious and time consuming task. When the Lisbon treaty was being ratified it took almost two years to complete.

These are early days and desperate times could yet create another turn in the debate over a leveraged EFSF. While we continue to hold onto option based downside structures on bunds (see "Bund option plays for a leveraged EFSF"; Sept 28) it now seems attractive to consider playing for a spread narrowing of 10-year Italy vs Germany from the current spread of 370bps looking for a narrowing to 232bps with a stop at 400bps. Given the intense pressure the European governments are under to come up with a solution the ECB will not let peripheral spreads widen out in the interim and this should help protect the trade. However, this won't insulate it from what is likely to be a very volatile period heading into the November G20 meeting when Europe will be asked to deliver. (By Divyang Shah)