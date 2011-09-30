LONDON, Sept 30 (IFR) - Unless the ECB is willing to step in
with its balance sheet or the IMF willing to provide an extra
layer of equity tranche a leveraged EFSF will likely have a
significant ratings impact on the core AAA countries. We have
looked to play the latter via puts on bunds and as details of a
leveraged EFSF filter through over the coming weeks we might
look to outright shorts on bunds.
Desperate times calls for desperate measures. This seems to
be the basis upon which the Eurozone, under pressure from the
G20, seem to be working on as they look for a solution to the
sovereign/financial debt crisis in a leveraged EFSF. The current
guarantee based structure was never going to be politically
feasible to allow the EFSF to carry out its function as a true
firefighter. An increase in its size was the main missing
ingredient from the July summit which provided the EFSF with its
enlarged scope. Leverage might seem to be the answer but there
are no free lunches.
Firstly, we must keep in mind that a leveraged EFSF will
help to stabilize sovereign/financial risk as opposed to
providing a permanent basis for resolving the crisis. For
lasting stability growth in the Eurozone outside of Germany/core
needs to be put back on a firmer footing and this will require
the peripheral countries to become more competitive.
Fiscal austerity has been more about sending out the right
signals to the markets and meetings the demands of aid providers
than improving productivity. Investors in a leveraged EFSF
should worry about the cash flow (GDP growth) as well as credit
quality (competitiveness).
Second, is the likelihood that unless the ECB is willing to
open up its balance sheet and print money or the IMF willing to
provide an additional equity buffer a leveraged EFSF will have a
ratings impact on the core countries. Utilizing the EIB, which
is backed by 27 European countries, would create rating risks
for non-Eurozone members such as the UK as well as the core
countries. Without the ECB or IMF there would need to be
investor (likely SWF) interest in making up the full capital of
a leveraged EFSF. Uncertainty remains as to whether EM/SWF would
be willing to commit to such a task.
Third, if the ECB is to play a larger role then Germany
BBK/ECB might kick up a fuss and there will be plenty of demands
for better centralized control over national budgets from rule
breakers. Bickering over treaty changes and extent of national
sovereignty that would be given up under certain conditions
could yet make this a very laborious and time consuming task.
When the Lisbon treaty was being ratified it took almost two
years to complete.
These are early days and desperate times could yet create
another turn in the debate over a leveraged EFSF. While we
continue to hold onto option based downside structures on bunds
(see "Bund option plays for a leveraged EFSF"; Sept 28) it now
seems attractive to consider playing for a spread narrowing of
10-year Italy vs Germany from the current spread of 370bps
looking for a narrowing to 232bps with a stop at 400bps. Given
the intense pressure the European governments are under to come
up with a solution the ECB will not let peripheral spreads widen
out in the interim and this should help protect the trade.
However, this won't insulate it from what is likely to be a very
volatile period heading into the November G20 meeting when
Europe will be asked to deliver.
(By Divyang Shah)