WHAT: Commerce Department Durable Goods orders, April
WHEN: Thursday 0830 EDT (1230 GMT)
FORECASTS (pct) Reuters IFR Previous
Durables +0.5 +0.5 -3.9
Durables ex-transport. +0.9 +1.3 -1.3
Nondef. Cap ex-aircraft +0.7 +3.0 -3.6
IFR COMMENTARY: "April durable goods orders likely rose 0.5
percent, not much of a rebound considering the steep 3.9 percent
plunge in March. Civilian aircraft orders, still correcting
after a very strong stretch from November to February, should
still be a drag on the headline. Hence ex-trans orders will
perform better, bouncing 1.3 percent after a 1.3 percent fall in
March. We look for nondefense capital goods orders ex-trans to
be up 3.0 percent after a 3.6 percent dip, but that would still
leave them under where they ended 2011.
Boeing saw only three new plane orders in April, suggesting
that civilian aircraft orders will see more giveback. Hopefully,
as we move further into the year, the effect of a depreciation
tax credit that probably pulled some orders forward into 2011
will fade. Perpetually falling expectations for growth abroad
will continue to be a drag, however.
Recent historical revisions dropped the post-recession
levels of capex spending while raising headline orders, almost
entirely on a large positive revision to autos."
-----------------
WHAT: Labor Department Initial Jobless Claims, Weekly
WHEN: Thursday 0830 EDT (1230 GMT)
FORECASTS Reuters IFR Previous
Initial claims 370,000 375,000 370,000
Continued claims (mln) 3.250 3.230 3.265
IFR COMMENTARY: "We look for initial claims to come up to
375,000 in the week ended May 19th. The prior week's 370,00
reading will probably be revised up slightly, and another round
of states will lose access to some tiers of extended/emergency
benefits, which could lead to a brief rise in no longer eligible
individuals re-applying for initial claims. Barring shocks from
Europe, the series should dip back down to the 360s in later
weeks, leaving it virtually flat YTD aside from the jump in
early April. Claims appear to have plateaued, pinning any hope
for an improving trend in payrolls on an increase in the hiring
rate, which has come up just a touch since the tail end of the
recession.
Continuing claims for the week ended May 12th will probably
drop back down from 3.265 million to around 3.230 million, which
would set another new low since July 2008."
(by Theodore Littleton of IFR Markets, a unit of Thomson
Reuters.)