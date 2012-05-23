WHAT: Commerce Department Durable Goods orders, April WHEN: Thursday 0830 EDT (1230 GMT) FORECASTS (pct) Reuters IFR Previous Durables +0.5 +0.5 -3.9 Durables ex-transport. +0.9 +1.3 -1.3 Nondef. Cap ex-aircraft +0.7 +3.0 -3.6 IFR COMMENTARY: "April durable goods orders likely rose 0.5 percent, not much of a rebound considering the steep 3.9 percent plunge in March. Civilian aircraft orders, still correcting after a very strong stretch from November to February, should still be a drag on the headline. Hence ex-trans orders will perform better, bouncing 1.3 percent after a 1.3 percent fall in March. We look for nondefense capital goods orders ex-trans to be up 3.0 percent after a 3.6 percent dip, but that would still leave them under where they ended 2011.

Boeing saw only three new plane orders in April, suggesting that civilian aircraft orders will see more giveback. Hopefully, as we move further into the year, the effect of a depreciation tax credit that probably pulled some orders forward into 2011 will fade. Perpetually falling expectations for growth abroad will continue to be a drag, however.

Recent historical revisions dropped the post-recession levels of capex spending while raising headline orders, almost entirely on a large positive revision to autos." ----------------- WHAT: Labor Department Initial Jobless Claims, Weekly WHEN: Thursday 0830 EDT (1230 GMT) FORECASTS Reuters IFR Previous Initial claims 370,000 375,000 370,000 Continued claims (mln) 3.250 3.230 3.265 IFR COMMENTARY: "We look for initial claims to come up to 375,000 in the week ended May 19th. The prior week's 370,00 reading will probably be revised up slightly, and another round of states will lose access to some tiers of extended/emergency benefits, which could lead to a brief rise in no longer eligible individuals re-applying for initial claims. Barring shocks from Europe, the series should dip back down to the 360s in later weeks, leaving it virtually flat YTD aside from the jump in early April. Claims appear to have plateaued, pinning any hope for an improving trend in payrolls on an increase in the hiring rate, which has come up just a touch since the tail end of the recession.

Continuing claims for the week ended May 12th will probably drop back down from 3.265 million to around 3.230 million, which would set another new low since July 2008."