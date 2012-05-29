DIARY-Emerging Markets Economic Events to March 31
** This Diary is filed daily ** ---------------------------------------------------------------
WHAT: National Association of Realtors Pending Home Sales,
April WHEN: Wednesday 1000 EDT (1400 GMT) FORECASTS (pct) Reuters IFR Previous Pending sales +0.1 -0.5 +4.1 IFR COMMENTARY: "We look for the NAR's Pending Home Sales Index to have slipped about 0.5% in April after March's 4.1% jump. The shift from a record warm month to more seasonable weather in April may have been enough to blunt home-shopping, as seen in the NAHB Housing Market Index's traffic component (though it only covers the new-home market), which slid from 22 to 18.
Our call would put pending home sales growth at 1.5% y/y, the same as in February. The index would still be at its second-highest level since April 2010, when it was inflated by an expiring homebuyer tax credit. Sales should continue to be stimulated by an improving (if slowly) labor market and low mortgage rates, which helped the NAR's Housing Affordability Index hit a record high in Q1."
-- by Theodore Littleton of IFR Markets, a unit of Thomson Reuters.
** This Diary is filed daily ** ---------------------------------------------------------------
Feb 3 Highlights of the day for U.S. President Donald Trump's administration on Friday: DODD-FRANK Trump orders reviews of major banking rules put in place after the 2008 financial crisis, drawing fire from Democrats who said his order lacked substance and squarely aligned him with Wall Street bankers. Wealth managers from Wall Street to Wisconsin have spent the last six years lobbying against the retirement advice rule that Trump began killing off with a swipe of his
TORONTO, Feb 3 Canada's main stock index gained on Friday as heavyweight banks got a boost from U.S. President Donald Trump's move to scale back financial regulations, while department store operator Hudson's Bay Co jumped on news it is eyeing larger U.S. retailer Macy's.