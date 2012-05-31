WHAT: Department of Commerce Domestic Vehicle Sales, May
WHEN: No set time
FORECASTS (annual rate) Reuters IFR Previous
Total sales (mln units) 14.50 14.55 14.37
IFR COMMENTARY: "Light vehicle sales should see another minor
uptick in May, (from 14.37 mln) to about 14.55 mln. The aging
fleet, slowly improving employment picture, and better
availability of auto credit are conspiring to keep sales on an
upward trend, though a considerably more modest one than implied
by the sharp January and February gains."
-----------------
WHAT: Commerce Department Personal Income, April
WHEN: Friday 0830 EDT (1230 GMT)
FORECASTS (pct) Reuters IFR Previous
Personal income +0.3 +0.2 +0.4
Personal spending +0.3 +0.1 +0.3
Core PCE index +0.2 +0.2 +0.2
Core PCE yr/yr ---- +2.0 +2.0
IFR COMMENTARY: "April personal income likely rose around 0.2%
while consumption ticked up about 0.1%, both of which would be
weaker growth rates than the four months prior, but at least the
dip in fuel costs will mean that real outlays should stay
positive.
The April employment report indicated flat hourly wage
growth, which, together with disappointing growth in payrolls,
will keep overall employee compensation growth subdued. The
modest gain in income was unable to maintain Q1's strong retail
sales gains, though in terms of overall consumption we look for
a modest rebound in spending on durables to roughly balance a
dip in nondurables.
Core PCE growth should be up about 0.2%, which should keep
the y/y growth rate at 2.0%."
-----------------
WHAT: Labor Department Employment Situation, May
WHEN: Friday 0830 EDT (1230 GMT)
FORECASTS Reuters IFR Previous
Nonfarm payrolls +150,000 +160,000 +115,000
Private payrolls +160,000 +170,000 +130,000
Jobless rate (pct) 8.1 8.1 8.1
Avg. hrly earnings (pct) +0.2 +0.2 0.0
Avg. workweek (hrs) 34.5 34.5 34.5
IFR COMMENTARY: "May's payrolls should see modest improvement,
with nonfarm payrolls up around 160k overall, 170k private.
Hopefully, we'll see some upward revision to April's 115k
reading, and another addition to March's 154k, somewhat
strengthening the recent trend. Most (but not quite all) of the
weather payback should already be accounted for, and we look for
rebounds in the education and health and leisure and hospitality
subsectors, as well as a rebound from a calendar quirk in the
transportation sector due to Easter falling into April's survey
period.
The unemployment rate should again round up to 8.1%. While
declines in individual and state unemployment insurance
eligibility may indirectly restrain growth in the labor force,
we should probably see some payback after two months of
significant declines, with an offsetting rebound in the
employment level.
After wages disappointed with next to no movement last
month, May should see hourly earnings up 0.2%, while the
workweek holds at 34.5 hours."
-----------------
WHAT: Commerce Department Construction Spending, April
WHEN: Friday 1000 EDT (1400 GMT)
FORECASTS (pct) Reuters IFR Previous
Total spending +0.4 0.0 +0.1
IFR COMMENTARY: "Construction spending was probably flat in
April, a month which saw construction workers tick down 2k but
aggregate hours worked rise 0.4%. Weather likely shifted some
activity out of this month and into Q1.
We see private residential spending up about 0.6%, which
would leave it at virtually the same level as in November.
Nonresidential we expect rose just 0.4%, but it looks to be on a
better trend, if still below last December's peak. Meanwhile,
public construction will probably continue feeling the impact of
state and local government budget constraints, dropping around
1.0% to its lowest level since December 2006.
After a run-up in Q4, construction spending foundered in Q1.
With the contribution from stimulus having sharply contracted
and demand for new homes still weak, the near-term prospect is
for construction softness to continue."
-----------------
WHAT: Institute for Supply Management Manufacturing Purchasing
Managers Index, May
WHEN: Friday 1000 EDT (1400 GMT)
FORECASTS Reuters IFR Previous
Manufacturing PMI 53.9 53.7 54.8
IFR COMMENTARY: "We expect the ISM Manufacturing index to drop
modestly in its May reading, slipping around 1.1 points to 53.7.
Now that Markit is publishing US PMIs, it will be interesting to
compare the two in real time going forward. Unfortunately, both
the ISM and Markit figures will be released after this month's
employment report, though the 'flash' Markit number (accounting
for an estimated 85-90% of final respondents) was already
released, showing a drop in May from 56.0 to 53.9. The Markit
series, which weights production and new orders more heavily
than ISM does, has been printing above ISM for almost a year
now.
The new orders, production, and employment indices, all of
which rose in April, should see some reversion in May, while the
already-low supplier deliveries and inventories indices move up
slightly."
-----------------
-- by Theodore Littleton of IFR Markets, a unit of Thomson
Reuters