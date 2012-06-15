WHAT: National Association of Home Builders Housing Market
Index, June
WHEN: Monday 1000 EDT (1400 GMT)
FORECASTS Reuters IFR Previous
NAHB index 28 29 29
IFR COMMENTARY: "We don't see any movement in the NAHB HMI from
May's 29 print, which was the highest in five years, and a
surprise 5-point gain over April. The NAHB data have accelerated
significantly faster over the last three quarters than any
underlying sales figures, which we would ascribe largely to the
slow decline in (seasonally adjusted) existing home inventory as
well as record lows in new home inventory, which could be
leaving new home supply tight in some markets. While new homes
compete with existing home sales they are not completely perfect
substitutes, so both sides of the inventory equation are
important from the perspective of homebuilders."
-- by Theodore Littleton of IFR Markets, a unit of Thomson
Reuters.