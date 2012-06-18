WHAT: Commerce Department Housing Starts and Permits, May WHEN: Tuesday 0830 EDT (1230 GMT) FORECASTS (annual rates) Reuters IFR Previous Housing starts (units) 720,000 725,000 717,000 Housing permits (units) 728,000 730,000 723,000 IFR COMMENTARY: "Housing starts and building permits should both still be on a gradual upward trend, and we see starts up from 717k to about 725k and permits up from 723k to about 730k. With rents elevated, the trend in multi-unit construction should be stronger than in single-unit, though even there, despite still-low household formation, construction should feel a tailwind from record-low new home inventory.

Neither series has moved much on net since the beginning of the year, but we look for both of them to resume gradual movement upward as we move past the weather effects that pulled early-spring activity forward into the winter."

-- by Theodore Littleton of IFR Markets, a unit of Thomson Reuters.