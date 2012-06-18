WHAT: Commerce Department Housing Starts and Permits, May
WHEN: Tuesday 0830 EDT (1230 GMT)
FORECASTS (annual rates) Reuters IFR Previous
Housing starts (units) 720,000 725,000 717,000
Housing permits (units) 728,000 730,000 723,000
IFR COMMENTARY: "Housing starts and building permits should both
still be on a gradual upward trend, and we see starts up from
717k to about 725k and permits up from 723k to about 730k. With
rents elevated, the trend in multi-unit construction should be
stronger than in single-unit, though even there, despite
still-low household formation, construction should feel a
tailwind from record-low new home inventory.
Neither series has moved much on net since the beginning of
the year, but we look for both of them to resume gradual
movement upward as we move past the weather effects that pulled
early-spring activity forward into the winter."
-- by Theodore Littleton of IFR Markets, a unit of Thomson
Reuters.