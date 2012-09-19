WHAT: Labor Department Initial Jobless Claims, weekly
WHEN: Thursday, 0830 EDT (1230 GMT)
FORECASTS Reuters IFR Previous
Initial claims 375,000 370,000 382,000
Continued claims (mln) 3.300 3.300 3.283
IFR COMMENTARY: "Coming off the Labor Day week, IFR sees claims
dropping back down to about 370k. That would need to be averaged
with the prior week's 382k (likely to be revised up a bit) to
give a clearer picture of the underlying trend. The 4-week
moving average, assuming no revisions, would tick down from 375k
to 374k. Layoffs may be ticking up a bit as we roll toward the
fiscal cliff, and we don't expect much improvement in claims
through the end of the year.
"Continuing claims for the week ended September 15th will
likely bounce back up to 3.300 mln from 3.283 mln. The Labor Day
holiday and tough seasonal factor should have some influence
here."
-----------------
WHAT: Conference Board Leading Economic Indicators Index,
August
WHEN: Thursday, 1000 EDT (1400 GMT)
FORECASTS (pct) Reuters IFR Previous
LEI Index -0.1 -0.2 +0.4
IFR COMMENTARY: "Manufacturing and consumer sentiment should
continue weighing on the Conference Board's Leading Economic
Indicators index, which we see having declined 0.2% in August.
For the third consecutive month, we look for negative
contributions of just over a tenth of a percentage point from
both ISM new orders and consumer expectations. We also look for
a just slightly smaller drag from building permits, which should
see some reversion after surging in July. Other components
should have mostly negligible influences, with only stocks and,
as usual, the yield curve making noticeably positive
contributions.
"With leading indicators having taken a big hit around the
budget negotiations and credit downgrade last year, however, a
0.2% decline would be enough to bring the y/y growth in the
index up from +1.5% to +2.0%, the highest since March."