WHAT: Labor Department Initial Jobless Claims, weekly WHEN: Thursday, 0830 EDT (1230 GMT) FORECASTS Reuters IFR Previous Initial claims 375,000 370,000 382,000 Continued claims (mln) 3.300 3.300 3.283 IFR COMMENTARY: "Coming off the Labor Day week, IFR sees claims dropping back down to about 370k. That would need to be averaged with the prior week's 382k (likely to be revised up a bit) to give a clearer picture of the underlying trend. The 4-week moving average, assuming no revisions, would tick down from 375k to 374k. Layoffs may be ticking up a bit as we roll toward the fiscal cliff, and we don't expect much improvement in claims through the end of the year. "Continuing claims for the week ended September 15th will likely bounce back up to 3.300 mln from 3.283 mln. The Labor Day holiday and tough seasonal factor should have some influence here." ----------------- WHAT: Conference Board Leading Economic Indicators Index, August WHEN: Thursday, 1000 EDT (1400 GMT) FORECASTS (pct) Reuters IFR Previous LEI Index -0.1 -0.2 +0.4 IFR COMMENTARY: "Manufacturing and consumer sentiment should continue weighing on the Conference Board's Leading Economic Indicators index, which we see having declined 0.2% in August. For the third consecutive month, we look for negative contributions of just over a tenth of a percentage point from both ISM new orders and consumer expectations. We also look for a just slightly smaller drag from building permits, which should see some reversion after surging in July. Other components should have mostly negligible influences, with only stocks and, as usual, the yield curve making noticeably positive contributions. "With leading indicators having taken a big hit around the budget negotiations and credit downgrade last year, however, a 0.2% decline would be enough to bring the y/y growth in the index up from +1.5% to +2.0%, the highest since March."