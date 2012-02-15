WHAT: Labor Department initial Jobless Claims, weekly WHEN: Thursday, 0830 EST (1330 GMT) FORECASTS Reuters IFR Previous Initial claims 365,000 365,000 358,000 Continued claims (mln) 3.500 3.480 3.515 IFR COMMENTARY: "While it is true that the workforce is experiencing a decelerated pace of layoffs, initial claims should rise during the week ending February 11, to 365,000. It's an increase of 7k after two weeks of declines totaling 21k. The most recent fall (down to 358k from 373k) came as NSA claims fell three times more than seasonally projected. A second fall (of roughly 20k NSA) is projected and that may occur, keeping SA claims unchanged. However, a NSA decline markedly larger (two or three times more) than seasonally expected in two consecutive reports does not tend to occur. If it did, we'd see another double-digit SA decline making filing behavior look as it did in February 2008, prior to the acceleration of the financial crisis. But this is not as likely to happen as some adjustment upward.

"Continuing claims, on an overall downwards trend in early 2012, may slip to 3.480 mln in the week ending February 4, which is not so big a change from its current 3.515 mln." ----------------- WHAT: Labor Department Producer Price Index, January WHEN: Thursday, 0830 EST (1330 GMT) FORECASTS (pct) Reuters IFR Previous PPI +0.4 +0.4 -0.1 PPI ex-food/energy +0.2 +0.3 +0.3 PPI year/year +4.2 +4.3 +4.8 Core PPI year/year +2.7 +2.8 +3.0 IFR COMMENTARY: "January PPI should see a 0.4% overall increase, with a 0.3% increase in the core rate excluding food and energy. Gasoline should more than fully explain a 0.9% increase in energy prices with the other components likely to have a marginally negative influence. Mild weather may hint at weakness in food, but farm price data gives a different message, and on balance we expect a 0.5% increase in food prices. The core rate may see a slightly above trend rise on the month, with autos still having some unwind of seasonal softness in October at the start of the new model year, and some manufacturing surveys hinting at increasing pricing power in their prices received index. Despite the expected monthly increases, even stronger data in January 2011 dropping out should see declines in yr/yr growth of 4.8% to 4.3% overall, and from 3.0% to 2.8% in the core. The overall yr/yr rate peaked at 7.1% in July but the core will be coming off its highest level since June 2009. Core crude and intermediate data should look quite subdued in January, but overall the crude and intermediate indices should rise on food and energy." ----------------- WHAT: Commerce Department Housing Starts, January WHEN: Thursday, 0830 EST (1330 GMT) FORECASTS (annual rates) Reuters IFR Previous Starts 675,000 680,000 657,000 Permits 680,000 670,000 671,000 IFR COMMENTARY: "Housing starts and building permits likely saw little change in January, with starts rebounding from 657k to 680k, and permits holding about steady at 670k. Still, that would keep them on a solid upward trend, driven mostly by multi-unit structures, but with some life in the single-family sector as well.

"Another month of very mild weather likely helped new home construction continue apace. Homebuilder optimism has been on the rise, with the NAHB Housing Market Index soaring from 14 in September to 25 in January. New home sales, however, have remained flat through December, and mortgage purchase applications remain moribund, so home builders may reasonably worry that construction is starting to once again get a little too far out ahead of demand, even at these historically very low levels.

"We do expect the trend to continue slowly upward over the medium term, however, as existing home inventory continues coming down and as the labor market improves -- assuming it continues to do so. That should help prices stabilize and lead to new household formation, the ultimate driver of new home demand, which has been deeply depressed since the onset of the recession." ----------------- WHAT: Federal Reserve Bank of Philadelphia Business Outlook Survey Index, February WHEN: Thursday, 1000 EST (1500 GMT) FORECASTS Reuters IFR Previous BOS Index 9.5 9.5 7.3 IFR COMMENTARY: "The Philly Fed's Business Outlook Survey has been indicating relatively stable, moderate growth over the last several months, and we look for just a little acceleration in February, with the headline rising from +7.3 to about +9.5. Manufacturing as a whole appears to be enjoying a "smooth patch", and the Philly Fed's headline was actually near the lower end of the range of regional manufacturing surveys in January.

"Manufacturing payrolls have had a stellar couple of months, rising 32k in December and 50k in January. That's likely to help drive a solid gain in production, with some feedback through increased demand for capital goods. The Philly Fed District may not benefit from the latter effect as much as Midwestern states, however.

"Forward-looking indicators were mixed in the January report, implying no dramatic shifts in February (though the correlations are quite loose). The new orders index dropped from +10.7 to +6.9, while the future activity index rose from +40.0 to +49.0." (For more Reuters consensus forecasts for U.S. indicators, double-click on ) (Compiled by Vimombi Nshom, Theodore Littleton and David Sloan of IFR Markets, a unit of Thomson Reuters)