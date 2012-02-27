WHAT: Commerce Department Durable Goods, January
WHEN: Tuesday 0830 EST (1330 GMT)
FORECASTS (pct) Reuters IFR Previous
Durable goods -1.0 -0.1 +3.0
Durables ex-transport. 0.0 +1.0 +2.2
Nondef. Cap ex-aircraft +0.4 +1.0 +3.1
IFR COMMENTARY: "We expect that durable goods orders ticked down
by about 0.1% in January, weighed down by a reversion in
civilian aircraft orders after two months of outsized gains in
that category. Excluding the volatile transportation sector, we
see durables orders rising about 1.0%. That would be
significantly below the ex-transport gain of 2.2% from December,
but still a strong gain, a touch above the recent trend.
January saw strong Boeing orders, indicating a smaller than
usual dropoff for the month, despite two months of surges. We
expect some reversion, as December's seasonally adjusted
civilian aircraft orders were their highest in four years, but
even a 20% drop would leave them at the second highest level in
almost that long. We expect the fall to be balanced a bit by
increases in orders for autos and other transportation goods.
Nondefense capital goods ex-air, a proxy for business investment
spending, we see up about 1.0%. Though December capex orders
were up a solid 3.1%, that followed two months of declines, so a
gain of around 1.0% in January would only put the series back on
a modest growth trend. We look for strong durables order growth
over the medium term, with a still significantly reduced share
of durables production as a percentage of GDP in part reflecting
pent-up demand."
-----------------
WHAT: Standard & Poor's Case Shiller Home Price Index, December
WHEN: Tuesday 0900 EST (1400 GMT)
FORECASTS (pct) Reuters IFR Previous
20-city, unadjusted -0.9 -1.0 -1.3
20-city, adjusted -0.5 -0.4 -0.7
20-city, year/year -3.6 -3.7 -3.7
IFR COMMENTARY: "The December S&P Case-Shiller house price index
should see its yr/yr pace (20 city) remain at November's -3.7%
pace, down from -3.4% in October. On a seasonally adjusted basis
the month/month data should soon start to look less negative,
and December should see a decline of 0.4% to follow three
straight very weak -0.7% outcomes. There are some signs of life
in several housing sector surveys, though as of December the
response from sales was moderate and from price data even less
convincing. The S&P Case-Shiller index tends to underperform
some other house price series, notably the FHFA's, given a
stronger influence from distressed sales. December price data
from Core Logic, which distinguishes between distressed and
non-distressed sales, still shows continued slippage overall due
to the continued weight of distressed sales. Before seasonal
adjustment the S&P Case-Shiller data should see a 1.0% December
decline, slightly slower than the 1.3% falls of October and
November but still showing significant seasonal and underlying
weakness."
-----------------
WHAT: Conference Board Consumer Confidence Index, February
WHEN: Tuesday 1000 EST (1500 GMT)
FORECASTS Reuters IFR Previous
CCI 63.0 62.0 61.1
IFR COMMENTARY: "February consumer confidence as measured by the
Conference Board should see only a modest increase of 0.9 point
to 62.0, as worries over rising gasoline prices weigh against
increasing optimism on employment prospects. January's 3.7
points decline in the index caught many by surprise, and a
deterioration in labor market conditions shown in the breakdown
appears to be in contradiction to the improved January payroll.
February's breakdown should show an improvement in labor market
perceptions, leading a rise in the present situation index to
42.5 from 38.4, partially reversing a fall of 8.1 points seen in
January. In looking for an explanation for January's decline the
answer may come from a rise in gasoline prices, which saw the 12
month inflation expectation rise to 5.5% from 5.3%, its first
increase in five months. A further rise in gasoline prices
should lift February's inflation expectation further to 5.8%,
dragging the expectations index down to 75.0 from 76.2. This
would be its second straight decline and weigh against the
expected recovery in the present situation data. Given the large
number of factors influencing confidence over the past year, the
relationship between the inverted change in inflation
expectations and confidence is very respectable. Rising
inflation expectations should prevent a strong rebound in
consumer confidence in February."
-----------------
