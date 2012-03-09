WHAT: Treasury Department Monthly Budget, February WHEN: Monday, 1400 EDT (1800 GMT) FORECASTS (bln) Reuters IFR Previous Budget deficit $229.0 $229.0 $27.4 month ago

$222.5 year ago IFR COMMENTARY: "February should produce a budget deficit of around $229 bln in line with the CBO's monthly review, which is usually close to accurate. This will be an increase from a $222.5 bln deficit in February 2011, though after noting special factors there does appear to be some underlying narrowing of the deficit visible. Receipts should decline by 5.1% yr/yr, though this can be more than fully explained by refunds increasing by $25 bln. It is unclear to what extent this reflects increased refunds and to what extent it reflects faster refunds, though we suspect the latter, which should give only a temporary boost to the deficit, is the larger influence. Excluding the increase in refunds, receipts would have risen a healthy 17.5%, sharply above recent trend, though given uncertainty over whey refunds were higher, and that the leap year boosted revenues, it is too early to assume revenues are showing a significant improvement. Outlays should rise by 0.3%, but would have fallen by 1.2% without the earned income and child tax credits getting boosts of $5 bln from timing shifts. Underlying trend in outlays does now appear to be marginally negative. With underlying trend in receipts looking modestly positive, the underlying deficit is getting smaller, but at a very slow pace from a very large level." (For more Reuters consensus forecasts for U.S. indicators, double-click on ) (Compiled by David Sloan of IFR Markets, a unit of Thomson Reuters)