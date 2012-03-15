WHAT: Labor Department Consumer Price Index, February WHEN: Friday, 0830 EDT (1230 GMT) FORECASTS (pct) Reuters IFR Previous CPI +0.4 +0.5 +0.2 CPI ex-food/energy +0.2 +0.2 +0.2 CPI year/year +2.9 +3.0 +2.9 Core CPI year/year +2.2 +2.2 +2.3 IFR COMMENTARY: "February's CPI should see a 0.5% overall and a 0.2% rise ex food and energy, with the risk that the headline could round up to 0.6% but that the core could round down to 0.1%. Gasoline prices increased in February and the rise should be inflated further by seasonal adjustments, meaning that gasoline should add 0.4% to February's CPI. Food, rarely a major issue in the CPI, should however be subdued with a rise of only 0.1% and the other components of energy should have a moderately negative influence.

"The core rate is a close call between 0.1% and 0.2% and much will depend on whether apparel will reverse a 0.9% increase seen in January. We expect only a partial reversal. Elsewhere there are upside risks from owners' equivalent rent, medical care and air fares, but auto prices should remain negative in the near term, even if weakness should soon fade. Most other components should see subdued gains. Trend in the core CPI seems near 0.2%. There have been six gains of 0.2% and only two of 0.1% since we saw a 0.3% in May 2011.

"Yr/yr CPI growth should edge up to 3.0% from 2.9% overall while slipping to 2.2% from 2.3% in the core, breaking a recent trend toward convergence." ----------------- WHAT: Federal Reserve Industrial Production, February WHEN: Friday, 0915 EDT (1315 GMT) FORECASTS (pct) Reuters IFR Previous Industrial production +0.4 +0.6 0.0 Capacity use rate 78.8 78.9 78.5 IFR COMMENTARY: "IFR sees industrial production up about 0.6% in February, with slowing growth in auto production balanced by an increase in utility output. That should bring the capacity utilization rate up to 78.9%, the highest since July 2008.

"Motor vehicle assemblies have surged sharply over the last couple of months, contributing to solid gains in manufacturing output. With plants working three shifts, we expect the rate of growth in autos to slow, but remain fairly strong, particularly if demand can hold onto its recent gains. We look for factory output on the whole to be up around 0.5%, following gains of 1.5% and 0.7% in December and January respectively.

"Utility output will likely halt the sharp slide seen over the last six months (-8.3% overall). While February's weather was still fairly mild, it was a bit more seasonally appropriate than prior months, and in response we look for utilities to be up around 1.5%.

"Industrial production looks to be settling into a more modest pace of growth, as capacity utilization edges closer to pre-recession norms and the sector's average workweek matches highs unsurpassed in over 60 years of data. While some slack remains, more output is going to start requiring more investment in plant and people." -------- WHAT: Thomson Reuters/University of Michigan Index of Consumer

Sentiment, March WHEN: Friday, 0955 EDT (1355 GMT) FORECASTS Reuters IFR Previous CSI 76.0 74.3 75.3 IFR COMMENTARY: "Increased fears that higher gas prices will once again curb what would have been another income boost that could have helped economic activity (the extension of the payroll tax break), consumer confidence measured from the University of Michigan/Thomson Reuters Index of Consumer Sentiment may have slipped down to 74.3 in early March. Confidence stuttered within February, but managed to squeak out another rise (the index's sixth), with a final score of 75.3 -- a hair above January's score of 75.0. It was the smallest monthly rise (even with the help of an upward revision of 2.8 points), suggesting that consumers' reliance on the recent string of positive jobs news to lift sentiment has waned. Even with another uplifting payroll report, consumers could be giving downside risks more weight than before."