WHAT: Labor Department Import and Export Prices, March
WHEN: Wednesday 0830 EDT (1230 GMT)
FORECASTS (pct) Reuters IFR Previous
Import prices +0.8 +0.4 +0.4
IFR COMMENTARY: "Though oil prices slid a bit later in the
month, the March import price index will largely reflect
developments through earlier in the month, and should be up
about 0.4% on the whole, just as in February. Ex-petroleum
prices were likely up just weakly, about 0.1%, with the dollar
holding roughly steady after a bit of deterioration.
Though the dollar's strengthening appears to have come to a
halt, euro zone recession will help keep ex-fuel prices fairly
stable. They've barely budged over the six months through
February, and on net are down 0.1%. Overall prices are up a
relatively modest 0.6% over that same timeframe, but the
seasonally unadjusted numbers could start coming up a little
more quickly if oil doesn't ease back down before the northern
hemisphere begins its summer driving season."
-----------------
WHAT: Treasury Department Monthly Budget, March
WHEN: Wednesday 1400 EDT (1800 GMT)
FORECASTS (bln) Reuters IFR Previous
Budget deficit $196.0 $196.0 $232.0
IFR COMMENTARY: "We have lifted our call for the March Treasury
budget deficit from $181.7 bln to $196.0 bln on the CBO's
(usually accurate) monthly budget preview. That would be a
modest $8 bln larger than last March's $188.2 bln shortfall, and
would be out 2009's $191.6 bln for the biggest March deficit on
record. Calendar effects increased both Treasury income and
spending, with an underlying trend of ever-so-slight improvement
as the recovery boosts corporate and individual income and
payroll tax receipts.
CBO expects that receipts were up $21 bln y/y to $172 bln,
an increase of 14%. They attribute over half the gain to a lower
rate of income tax refunds, with many refunds having been pulled
forward to the end of February. Corporate income tax receipts
were up $7 bln, and amounts withheld for income and payrolls
taxes were up $4 bln, in spite of March 2012 having one fewer
business day than March 2011. With the Fed's shift to a
lower-yielding portfolio, receipts from the Fed dipped $2 bln.
Outlays were up $29 bln (8.5%) to $368 bln, as $31 bln was
pushed forward from April 1st (falling on a Sunday this year)
into the end of March. Revisions to estimated costs of TARP also
added $7 bln compared to last year."
-----------------
WHAT: Federal Reserve Beige Book of Economic Condition
WHEN: Wednesday 1400 EDT (1800 GMT)
NO FORECASTS
IFR COMMENTARY: "The Fed's latest Beige Book will be released on
Wednesday, featuring anecdotes collected through the end of
March. We don't expect a dramatic change in the characterization
of the pace of growth overall, which was reported last time as
being "modest to moderate" - though we would not be surprised to
see a very slight downgrade. Manufacturing growth will probably
be depicted as somewhat less robust, while we look for continued
improvement in real estate. A key will be to see banking and
credit conditions, which will hopefully continue to be described
as "generally positive"; improving credit quality, reduced
delinquencies and higher credit demand will be critical to any
sustainable acceleration of growth."
-- by Theodore Littleton of IFR Markets, a unit of Thomson
Reuters.