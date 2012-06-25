WHAT: Conference Board Consumer Confidence, June WHEN: Tuesday 1000 EDT (1400 GMT) FORECASTS Reuters IFR Previous Consumer confidence index 63.5 62.8 64.9 IFR COMMENTARY: "So far June consumer confidence numbers have been weak, and we look for the Conference Board's June reading to follow suit, dropping from 64.9 to about 62.8, with roughly commensurate declines in both the present situation and expectations indices. While gas prices have been marching relentlessly downward in spite of the season, bad news from labor markets and Europe have clearly been weighing on consumers' minds. With uncertainty ratcheting higher as we head into election season, we would not be surprised to see confidence soon testing last year's lows." -----------------

-- by Theodore Littleton of IFR Markets, a unit of Thomson Reuters.