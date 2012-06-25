WHAT: Conference Board Consumer Confidence, June
WHEN: Tuesday 1000 EDT (1400 GMT)
FORECASTS Reuters IFR Previous
Consumer confidence index 63.5 62.8 64.9
IFR COMMENTARY: "So far June consumer confidence numbers have
been weak, and we look for the Conference Board's June reading
to follow suit, dropping from 64.9 to about 62.8, with roughly
commensurate declines in both the present situation and
expectations indices. While gas prices have been marching
relentlessly downward in spite of the season, bad news from
labor markets and Europe have clearly been weighing on
consumers' minds. With uncertainty ratcheting higher as we head
into election season, we would not be surprised to see
confidence soon testing last year's lows."
-----------------
-- by Theodore Littleton of IFR Markets, a unit of Thomson
Reuters.