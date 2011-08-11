WHAT: Commerce Department Retail Sales, July WHEN: Friday 0830 EDT (1230 GMT) FORECASTS (pct) Reuters IFR Previous Total sales +0.5 +0.5 +0.1 Sales ex-autos +0.2 +0.4 0.0 IFR COMMENTARY: "July retail sales should see a rise of 0.5%, with a 0.4% rise ex autos, in each case the strongest increase since March. Ex autos and gasoline however, we expect a fourth straight 0.2% increase, and this will remain well below a +0.8% outcome seen in March.

July auto sales in industry data exceeded expectations but the rise in auto retail sales should be less sharp, with June's data having outperformed the auto industry's signals, meaning that the industry data was playing catch up in July. Industry data does suggests the supply problems coming from Japan have so far been only partially addressed. Gasoline prices moved back up in July after falling significantly in June, and this should explain around half of the ex auto increase.

Signals from chain stores are mixed, with the weekly ICSC/Goldman Sachs data positive but the monthly data on the weak side of expectations, and Redbook negative. Chain store sales have not been a reliable guide to retail sales recently and in fact look consistent with an upward revision to June and a weaker July, though it may be that a short-lived spike around late June and early July will be more visible in July's retail sales report. Since then momentum has faltered, and there is little reason to look for a break in what is now a barely positive underlying trend." ----------------- WHAT: Thomson Reuters/University of Michigan Index of Consumer Sentiment, August preliminary WHEN: Friday 0955 EDT (1355 GMT) FORECASTS Reuters IFR Previous Sentiment 63.0 62.6 63.7 Conditions 74.3 74.7 75.8 Expectations 55.3 54.5 56.0 IFR COMMENTARY: "Although July's Employment report delivered a less bleak jobs picture than June (payrolls beat consensus and unemployment rate fell), the same stress that has been pulsating through the Thomson Reuters/University of Michigan Index of Consumer Sentiment last month will still be relevant in August, dragging the preliminary score to 62.6 from 63.7. True, the debt ceiling has been raised. But not as a result of a thoroughly analyzed, well-written and balanced deal, but more of a murky group of incentives for lawmakers to define a plan that will eventually bring the nation's fiscal policy to a more sustainable path. Regardless of whether or not survey respondents have read the fine print of the Budget Control Act, they have certainly heard everyone squawk of the damage that has already been done during the stalemate. Current and Expectation components will modify to 74.7 and 54.5 respectively." ---------------- WHAT: Commerce Department Business Inventories, June WHEN: Friday 1000 EDT (1400 GMT) FORECASTS (pct) Reuters IFR Previous Total inventories +0.5 +0.4 +1.0 IFR COMMENTARY: "Business inventories likely rose a modest 0.4% in June. That would be the weakest gain since November, with falling oil and gas prices deflating inventory values even as unexpected inventory accumulation probably increased on weak demand. Some of the effects of supply chain issues should still be around as well, meaning some businesses were forced to draw down inventory when supply could not be refreshed through normal means.

That can be seen most clearly in factory inventories, which have already been reported up 0.2%. That's their weakest performance since May 2010. Wholesale inventories were reported up 0.6%, down from 1.8% in May, and the weakest since November. We expect that the final ingredient, retail inventories, will be up 0.4%, equal to their May gain.

Despite what looks like anemic sales growth (retail and manufacturing sales were up just 0.2% each), the inventory/sales ratio should hold at 1.28. That would be roughly consistent with the pre-recession norm, but disparities will remain between sectors, with the factory I/S ratio still significantly above its pre-recession norm and the retail ratio still significantly below."

-- by Theodore Littleton, David Sloan and Vimombi Nshom of IFR Markets, a unit of Thomson Reuters.