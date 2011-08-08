WHAT: Labor Department Nonfarm Productivity, preliminary Q2 WHEN: Tuesday 0830 EDT (1230 GMT) FORECASTS (pct) Reuters IFR Previous Nonfarm Productivity -0.8 -1.0 +1.8 Unit Labor Costs +2.3 +3.2 +0.7 IFR COMMENTARY: "Q2 nonfarm productivity should see a 1.0% annualized decline. The Q2 GDP breakdown shows a 1.8% increase in nonfarm business output, which will be outpaced by an acceleration in aggregate hours worked to 2.8% from 1.4% in Q1, as implied by firmer aggregate hours worked in Q2's nonfarm payroll report (taking both hours and employment into account). Revisions to output in the GDP report should be incorporated into the productivity data, and Q1 productivity should see a steep downward revision to -0.5% from +1.8%. Taking into account likely revisions, yr/yr productivity growth should stand at a subdued 0.7% in Q2.

Negative productivity and a 2.2% rise in compensation, slightly slower than Q1's 2.5%, should see Q2 unit labor costs up by 3.2% on the quarter and by 1.1% yr/yr. With non-labor costs also likely to increase, the overall deflator should be similar to the unit labor cost outcome." ----------------- WHAT: Federal Open Market Committee Interest Rate decision WHEN: Tuesday 1415 EDT (1815 GMT) NO FORECASTS IFR COMMENTARY: "The FOMC will likely produce a more dovish statement at the conclusion of its August 9 meeting, but will not outright embark on another round of easing, either through asset purchases or other means. While the June employment report was abysmal (and still looks very weak despite positive revisions), the July report at least exceeded expectations. That should take some of the wind out of doves' sails.

However, the recovery from Q2 softness still looks tentative. The household survey in the jobs report was considerably weaker than the establishment survey, with the labor force participation rate and employment-population ratios reaching new lows since the early 1980s, so the slight dip in the unemployment rate is of little comfort. The ISM surveys both came down, and regional manufacturing surveys appear near-flat. Finally, the combination of euro zone concerns and uncertainty over the S&P downgrade have clearly had a negative impact on the market over the last week and change. Taking all this into consideration, we think the generally pessimistic tone of the June statement's economic outlook will remain, with less emphasis on the temporary factors holding back recovery.

We don't expect QE3 in the August statement. If anything, the recent turmoil appears to have preempted further easing, causing a flight to quality that (perversely, if the downgrade played a large role) sent Treasury yields plunging over the last week. On the other hand, we would not be surprised to see the Fed laying down some groundwork for some form of accommodation should the economy backslide as we move deeper into H2. The three options that Bernanke has made reference to in the past were "more explicit" guidance about how long rates would be kept low, reducing the rate of interest paid on reserves, and further asset purchases that would increase the average maturity of the Fed's holdings. With debate about the effectiveness of the last round of asset purchases, we believe that either of the first two could play a greater role.

The June statement made a notable shift toward a focus on headline inflation, rather than "underlying measures" of inflation. The minutes revealed that members wanted to clarify that the Committee's objective is "the level of overall inflation in the medium term." Headline prices fell a bit in June, seeming to justify the Committee's belief that prior increases would be transitory. Though the outlook seems a little rockier, we see little reason for the FOMC to have further changed the overall tone of their inflation discussions in the statement."

