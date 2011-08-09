WHAT: Commerce Department Wholesale Inventories, June WHEN: Wednesday 1000 EDT (1400 GMT) FORECASTS (pct) Reuters IFR Previous Inventories +1.0 +0.8 +1.8 Sales +0.3 -0.2 -0.2 IFR COMMENTARY: "A dip in oil prices, general economic softness, and ongoing effects of auto supply chain disruption likely saw wholesale sales down 0.2% and wholesale inventories up 0.8%. Wholesale inventories have been on a tear recently, so that 0.8% forecast would represent the weakest gain since last November's flat reading. The combination would likely take a hair off revised Q2 GDP estimates.

That would send the I/S ratio up from 1.16 to 1.17, the highest reading since October (at the tail end of the summer 2010 soft patch). Though the increase was likely unwanted given an unexpectedly steep drop in demand, it's still a little shy of the 1.18 average from the years immediately prior to the recession. The 'natural' I/S ratio now is probably lower, in line with the long-term trend of the last decade, with the turn back up over the last few months a sign of distress." ----------------- WHAT: Treasury Department Monthly Budget, July WHEN: Wednesday 1400 EDT (1800 GMT) FORECASTS Reuters IFR Previous July budget (bln) -$135.0 -$132.0 -$43.08 IFR COMMENTARY: "July's Treasury budget should produce a deficit of $132 bln, in line with the projection from the CBO's monthly budget review. This will be down from a $165 bln deficit in July 2010, though most of this improvement will be on calendar effects, with underlying receipts and revenues both likely to show little change. We project a 2.5% yr/yr rise in receipts, or by around $4 bln, with $3 bln of that due to lower individual income tax refunds. The lack of growth in revenues elsewhere reflects a slowing economy, though an extra working day in July 2010 did provide some additional restraint. Outlays should be down by 9.1% yr/yr, or by $29 bln but with $28 bln of that fall due to July 2010 seeing some outlays brought forward from August as the 1st of that month fell on a weekend. The underlying outlays picture remains close to flat, restrained by the unwinding of the earlier fiscal stimulus. The underlying trend in the deficit is edging slowly lower, more on weakness in receipts than gains in revenues, a picture that should persist under the current economic picture and policy choices made." -----------------

-- by Theodore Littleton and David Sloan of IFR Markets, a unit of Thomson Reuters.