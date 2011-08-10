WHAT: Commerce Department International Trade, June WHEN: Thursday 0830 EDT (1230 GMT) FORECASTS Reuters IFR Previous Trade deficit (bln) $48.00 $50.0 $50.2 IFR COMMENTARY: "June should see a trade deficit of $50.0 bln, only a marginal decline from a $50.2 bln May deficit that rebounded sharply from a narrower $43.6 bln deficit in April. In June the services surplus should sustain its steady uptrend, to $14.8 bln from $14.7 bln, while a goods deficit of $64.8 bln would also be slightly improved from May's $64.9 bln, though a little higher than the $64.2 bln assumed in the advance Q2 GDP report. In real terms the goods deficit should rise to $48.6 bln from $47.8 bln, a second straight deterioration though still below the deficits seen in each month of Q1.

Exports should see a 0.8% increase largely on volumes, while imports should rise by 0.5%, though in real terms imports should outpace exports with nominal imports restrained by falling oil prices. A return in Japan's trade balance to surplus suggests imports from Japan will recover from recent weakness but other signals on US import demand are looking subdued. Exports may also be losing some momentum, but May's negative outcome looks below trend, and some recovery should be seen in June." ---------------- WHAT: Labor Department Initial Jobless Claims, weekly WHEN: Thursday 0830 EDT (1230 GMT) FORECASTS Reuters IFR Previous Initial claims 400,000 407,000 400,000 Continued claims (mln) 3.720 3.72 3.730 IFR COMMENTARY: "Pressures to increase claims' level look stronger than factors that would lead to less individuals seeking benefits, so jobless claims will rise to 407,000 in the week ending August 6. First off, the FAA furlough tempted some of the 4k agency employees as well as the tens of thousands of construction-related unemployed who were unable to make ends meet having gone two weeks without pay to go ahead and file. Secondly, in addition to Wall St's announced structural changes that will result in job shedding (Goldman, HSBC, UBS, Credit Suisse), the most recent July Challenger's survey showed a surge in announced layoffs in habitually stable industries (pharma, computer & retail) that could start to show up in August. Finally, the ever-present volatility in the weekly series makes a seasonally adjusted rise of 7k plausible.

Having just inched up to 3.73 mln, continued claimants should inch back down to 3.72 mln in the week ending July 30." -----------------

-- by David Sloan and Vimombi Nshom of IFR Markets, a unit of Thomson Reuters.