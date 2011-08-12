WHAT: Federal Reserve Bank of New York Empire State Manufacturing Survey Index, August WHEN: Monday 0830 EDT (1230 GMT) FORECASTS Reuters IFR Previous ESMI 0.00 -2.50 -3.76 IFR COMMENTARY: "IFR expects a third month of manufacturing contraction in the New York Fed District, with an Empire State reading of around -2.50. Manufacturing activity appeared to be flattening out nationwide in July, and we expect that trend to continue, with the NY Fed print reflecting some of the market uncertainty that led to plunging markets early in the month. Some signs did improve in last month's figure, with the headline rising from -7.79 to -3.76 and the future activity index rebounding from 22.45 to 32.22, but the increase in expectations for the future was a dead cat bounce from a 30.14-point drop in June.

With the recent market turmoil likely to pass for at least a while and autos providing a bit of a tailwind, some of the other regional surveys should signal slightly better performance. Still, we don't expect much of a rebound out of manufacturing overall in August, with modest growth about the best that can be hoped for." ----------------- National Association of Home Builders Housing Market Index, August WHEN: Monday 1000 EDT (1400 GMT) FORECASTS Reuters IFR Previous HMI 15 15 15 IFR COMMENTARY: "We see virtual stasis in housing, with the NAHB Housing Market Index holding at 15. To get an idea of how little momentum there is in the new home market, the HMI was 16 in July 2008, 17 a year after that, and 14 last year. That's after not dipping below 19 from 1985 through October 2007.

Mortgage rates have been drifting lower, but it hasn't inspired a rush into homes just yet. New home sales are essentially unchanged from the beginning of the year, existing home sales are off 11.7% (largely due to a new home sales-friendly fall in distressed sales), and mortgage purchase applications have not moved significantly since mid-May 2010. With existing home inventory not moving meaningfully and banks still likely holding onto a hefty shadow inventory, the HMI should stay just as miserably static for the medium term as it's been these last three years."

-- by Theodore Littleton of IFR Markets, a unit of Thomson Reuters.